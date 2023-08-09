Toll Brothers Unveils New Home Designs and Amenity Center Opening at its Reserve at West Bloomfield Community in Michigan

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its new community amenity center and three new home designs are available at the Company’s Reserve at West Bloomfield community in Michigan. The community is conveniently located at 7893 Arimoore Drive in West Bloomfield Township.



The three new home designs released at Reserve at West Bloomfield include modern, open-concept layouts and second-floor primary bedroom suites. The Drummond, Whittaker, and Frankfort home designs are offered in addition to six incredible ranch-style home designs featuring single-story living or a first-floor primary bedroom suite. Homes in the community are priced from the low $500,000s and range from 1,500 to over 2,828 square feet of luxury living space with 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5.5 bathrooms, spacious walk-in closets, home offices, loft spaces, full basements, 2-car garages, and more.

Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle within the community and the surrounding area. The state-of-the-art community clubhouse is now open and features an outdoor pool and outdoor terrace with fireplace, plus fitness center, kitchenette, and plenty of space to gather with family and friends. Situated only steps from the West Bloomfield Trail and Nature Preserve, the convenient location also allows for easy access to luxury shopping and dining opportunities in Birmingham and Novi.

“The new on-site clubhouse at Reserve at West Bloomfield provides the resort lifestyle opportunity afforded by the exclusive amenities and low-maintenance living that Toll Brothers offers in this highly desirable community,” said Isaac Boyd, Toll Brothers Division President in Michigan. “Our newly released home designs offer home buyers the choice of more square footage and more bedrooms, perfect for a growing family and those who love to entertain.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Reserve at West Bloomfield and Toll Brothers communities throughout Michigan, call (866) 267-0537 or visit TollBrothers.com/MI.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39e13c8d-816d-47d0-8588-2debaeb9393d

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)