Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), STEM, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL), and Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) U.S. Bank created sales pressure on its employees that led them to open credit cards, lines of credit, and deposit accounts without consumers’ knowledge and consent; (ii) since at least 2015, U.S. Bank and its parent were aware of such unauthorized conduct and that this misconduct violated relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting consumers; (iii) USB’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) failed to properly maintain internal controls to monitor its employees from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) USB’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

STEM, Inc. (NYSE: STEM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (ii) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem’s and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (iii) Stem’s software revenue did not make up 100% of the Company’s services revenue; (iv) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements throughout the Relevant Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (ii) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (iii) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

