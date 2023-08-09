Motobyo Hosting Q&A Webinar for Accredited Investors on Aug. 22

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Motobyo ®, the burgeoning automotive e-commerce powerhouse, is hosting a live webinar on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, for accredited investors, featuring an in-depth discussion about the important role auto dealers play in the Motobyo ecosystem and how auto dealers support the business model.



George Lekas, founder and COO of Motobyo, will be joined by a premier dealer partner, Anthony Gasparro, president of High Street Auto Connection, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Registration for the free online event is available here .

Motobyo’s equity crowdfunding campaign to support national expansion is now live on Fundable . The company is seeking accredited investors to join Motobyo in changing the way that over 40 million used-car transactions are completed each year.

This is a unique opportunity to capitalize on the shifting dynamics of the $1.6 trillion used-car market with a powerful asset-free business model that eliminates industry inefficiencies and connects supply directly to demand.

Recent Motobyo milestones include:

Raised a $2.5 million seed round of capital to support company launch.

seed round of capital to support company launch. Patent-pending technology proven in Philadelphia DMA Beta test.

3,000 accounts created in 48 states.

Monthly account sign-ups have grown by 300% since Jan. 1.

Steady month-over-month growth indicates market enthusiasm.

Continuous enhancements to product offerings based on consumer feedback.

To learn more about Motobyo visit https://motobyo.com .

About Motobyo

Motobyo, the tech-driven used-car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, enables private-party individuals to buy and sell vehicles, without the typical used-car industry inefficiencies. Providing a platform unparalleled in the used-car industry, Motobyo is directly connecting vehicle supply to demand, saving time, avoiding the normal hassles and headaches and providing consumers with value not available anywhere else in the industry.

Motobyo’s patent-pending pricing technology allows this one-of-a-kind platform to deliver the most comprehensive solutions for private consumers looking to buy or sell a vehicle. Motobyo has raised the bar with “Instant Cash Offers,” guaranteed sales and all products and services typically only provided by dealerships–minus the dealer.

Media Contact:

Jim Delorenzo

Public Relations

Jim@jhdenterprises.com

215-266-5943

Philadelphia, PA