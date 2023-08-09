Southampton Hospital Foundation Annual Summer Party Raises Over $2 Million

Southampton, NY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back in person for the first time since 2019, the sold-out Southampton Hospital Foundation 65th Annual Summer Party: A Night at The Colony Hotel, to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, returned to the tents on Wickapogue Road, Southampton on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Celebrating 65 years of raising funds to support healthcare in The Hamptons, the gala’s theme this year was A Night at The Colony Hotel, in partnership with Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall, owners of the famed Colony Hotel Palm Beach.

“The Colony Hotel is so happy to have partnered with the Southampton Hospital Foundation Summer Party to create such an exciting and fresh event,” Sarah Wetenhall, who also Co-Chaired the fundraiser, shared. “The funds raised last night will have a lasting impact on the entire East End community and we’re grateful to have been a small part of that.”

This year’s soiree brought out 500 full and part time residents, philanthropists, socialites and influencers, including Veronica Atkins, Dennis Basso, Margo and John Catsimatidis, Maria Danca, Elena Ford, Jamee & Peter Gregory, Tamron Hall, Steve Klinsky, Ambassador John Loeb and Sharon Loeb, Howard Lorber, Julie & Billy Macklowe, Anjali & Prakash Melwani, Deborah Norville, Bill O'Reilly, Former United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Hilary Ross, Jean & Martin Shafiroff, Cameron Silver, Ramona Singer, Jocelyn and Eric Woolworth, Suwattana and Román Viñoly, Jimmy Yeh, and Rachel Zoe.

Stacey Bronfman, Laura Lofaro Freeman, Ros L’Esperance, Ashley McDermott, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Renee Rockefeller, Sarah Wetenhall and Joey Wölffer Co-Chaired the event. Fiona Druckenmiller, Anne Keating, Julia Koch and Mary Kathryn Navab were Summer Party Honorary Chairs.

Somers & Jonathan Farkas, Sheila & Joseph Fuchs, Jean Remmel Little, Margo & James L. Nederlander, Melanie & John Wambold and Cindy & Ladd Willis served as Legacy Chairs.

Donna Karan, Fern Mallis and Nancy Stone were Fashion Chairs, with Gregory D’Elia and Lisa Tamburini as Publicity Chairs.

“This is the first in person event we’ve had in four years, and what a stunning comeback. We are thrilled to have raised over $2 million at this year’s Summer Party,” Ken Wright, board chairman of The Southampton Hospital Association and Summer Party honoree, noted. “The monies raised will support Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, including The Paulson Family Emergency Room and the new East Hampton Emergency Department. We are so grateful for the continued support of our generous donors and community.”

Before setting foot in the elegant Sperry tents, attendees were greeted by The Colony Hotel’s signature seagrape beach buggy and bikes. As they entered the soiree, guests mused at photography by Nick Mele and then were fully immersed in the “Pink Paradise,” complete with a spectacular dance floor wrapped in The Colony swimming pool motif surrounded by scalloped umbrellas and loungers, the hotel’s famed deGournay mural, exquisite pink and green floral installations by Lewis Miller Design and other signature Colony touches. During the cocktail hour, party-goers enjoyed lounge style tunes from “American Idol” alum Christiaan Padavan. The Colony Hotel team collaborated with Elegant Affairs to recreate the most beloved cocktails, canapés, and dishes from the Palm Beach hotel’s iconic Swifty’s restaurant, which were paired with world-class wines from presenting sponsor Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Attendees also toasted to the evening with The Macklowe’s Gold Fashioned specialty cocktail.

“Wölffer Estate was thrilled to be a part of this incredible fundraiser,” Joey Wölffer, Co-Owner & Chief Brand Officer, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, expressed. “Our main goal in supporting Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is to see access to healthcare for the entire East End community and it was inspiring to see how much was raised for this cause.”

After cocktails, guests moved to the stunning dinner tent where the evening’s honorees, Audrey & Martin Gruss, John Paulson, Jay Lieberman and Megan & Ken Wright, were fêted.

Following dinner, celebrity auctioneer Lydia Fenet worked her magic during the Paddle Auction. Party-goers were delighted by a surprise performance from Tony and Grammy nominated singer Shoshana Bean, who performed Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl, This Is Me from The Greatest Showman, and Defying Gravity from Wicked.

The sold-out After Party welcomed over 150 additional party-goers. Guests danced the night away to music by DJ Oli Benz, accompanied by Kozlow on violin.

About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)

With 124 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital includes The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)

The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., a separate nonprofit corporation with an independent Board of Trustees, supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of the community. The Foundation concentrates its efforts on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our neighbors on the East End. To learn more, visit https://southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/about/the-southampton-hospital-foundation-inc

