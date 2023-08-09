Catapult Launches Two New American Football Product Solutions for the Upcoming NFL and NCAA Seasons

Boston, MA USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult (ASX:CAT), the global performance technology leader in elite sports, is proud to announce the release of two new American football product solutions for the upcoming NFL and NCAA seasons - the Catapult Hub and Scout App.

Catapult Hub provides coaches a powerful tool to build and share video-based content and insights across their organization. They can use the platform to provide annotated video presentations to educate and inform their athletes. The Hub also enables coaches to create custom cut-ups and presentations for their coaching staff, integrating video analysis and player evaluations to identify key plays and assess athlete performance across multiple games and seasons. The user-friendly presentation layer automates data aggregation, eliminating time-consuming tasks and freeing coaches to focus on more important matters. All content is available for remote collaboration and engagement, accessible on any device at any time.

“The Hub is a key tool for coaches to improve education and engagement of their athletes through an interactive and easy-to-use platform," said Catapult’s Chief Product Officer Matt Bairos. “This solution has been successfully proven in European football, ice hockey, and basketball, and we are excited to bring it to American football to continue our leadership position in the NFL and NCAA.”

The Catapult Scout app is a revolutionary product that allows football teams to create detailed recruitment packages 20 times faster than before. This app is a significant advancement in football coaching solutions, with its contextualized video insights, compatibility across devices, and automation capabilities. It saves coaches valuable time, enabling them to make better decisions faster than ever before. Catapult has been empowering football coaches for over 20 years, and the new app integrates with the Catapult Hub, which grants coaches access to a player's complete video history from previous collegiate games with just a single click.

An exciting feature of the Scout app is the optimized Transfer Portal experience, which enables coaches to quickly navigate thousands of players and explore potential recruits from different teams and positions. The NCAA Transfer Portal is an online database where student-athletes signal their intention to transfer from one NCAA school to another. Athletes quickly come and go on the Transfer Portal, and often a recruiting staff doesn't have the time to evaluate an athlete before other schools can make an offer to the athlete. With the Scout app, a recruiting staff can develop a comprehensive recruitment package for an athlete in minutes, ensuring they have enough time to evaluate every athlete and act faster than rival institutions.

"As with all of our solutions, the Scout app empowers coaches to make data-backed decisions and communicate with their staff faster than ever," said Catapult’s CEO Will Lopes. "Our goal is to equip coaches with the right tools to evaluate players effectively using game film, performance data, and scouting insights, to save time and improve their chances of securing top talent."

Catapult’s Hub and Scout App continue the company’s strategy of integrating video into critical workflows for coaches, ensuring its solutions become deeply embedded into every aspect of the coaching process.

"We continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with video integrations and are excited to bring to market another time-saving innovation to help football coaches work faster and smarter than ever before," Lopes said. "Our deep experience in football solutions gives us a competitive advantage in knowing exactly what coaches will need next to do their jobs in the most efficient and effective manner.”

__________________________________________________________________________________

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. Catapult works with more than 3,800 Pro teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult and to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapult.com. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.

For media inquiries, please contact us at media@catapult.com

Attachment