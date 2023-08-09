Zacatecas Shareholders Approve All Matters at the Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacatecas Silver Corp. (the “Company”, ZAC:TSX Venture; ZCTSF: OTC Markets; 7TV: Frankfurt) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the shareholders on August 8, 2023.



At the annual general meeting, shareholders approved all motions put forth, including the re-election of Bryan Slusarchuk, John Lewins, Jonathan Richards, Christopher Wilson, Luis Chavez, Nancy La Couvee and Charles Hethey to the Board of Directors. The shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditors of the Company, the 10% rolling stock option plan and the securities based compensation plan (the “SBC Plan”).

The SBC Plan’s purpose is to (i) provide the Company with a mechanism to attract, retain, and motivate highly qualified directors, officers, employees, and consultants; (ii) align the interest of such directors, officers, employees, and consultants with that of other shareholders of the Company; and (iii) enable and encourage them to participate in the long-term growth of the Company.

The SBC Plan permits the grant of Restricted Share Units (as defined in the Equity Plan) and Deferred Share Units (as defined in the SBC Plan) (Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units collectively referred to as “Awards”). The maximum number of Awards that may be granted under the SBC Plan is fixed at 9,041,099. Further, the maximum number of shares for which Awards and other share compensation issuable to: (i) any participant shall not exceed 5% of the outstanding shares within any one year period, (ii) a consultant shall not exceed 2% of the outstanding shares within any one year period; and (ii) insiders as a group shall not exceed 10% of the outstanding shares. No persons providing investor relations activities may be granted Awards under the SBC Plan. All Awards are subject to a mandatory one year vesting requirement. Additional details of the SBC Plan are set forth in the Company’s information circular dated July 7, 2023.

About Zacatecas Silver Corp.

The Company has two key projects. The Esperanza Gold Project in Morelos State, Mexico and the Zacatecas Silver Project in Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Esperanza is an advanced stage, attractive low-cost, low-capital-intensity and low-technical-risk growth project located in Morelos state, Mexico. Alamos has progressed the project through advanced engineering, including metallurgical work, while also focusing on stakeholder engagement, including building community relations. The Company announced a Mineral Resource Estimate at Esperanza consisting of a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 30.5 million tonnes at 0.97 g/t AuEq for 956 thousand ounces AuEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 8.7 million tonnes at 0.98 g/t AuEq for 277 thousand ounces AuEq (see news release dated November 16, 2022).

The Zacatecas Silver Project is located in Zacatecas state, Mexico, within the highly prospective Fresnillo silver belt, which has produced over 6.2 billion ounces of silver. The Company holds 7,826 hectares (19,338 acres) of ground that is highly prospective for low-sulphidation and intermediate-sulphidation silver base metal mineralization and potentially low-sulphidation gold-dominant mineralization. The Company announced a Mineral Resource Estimate at the Panuco Deposit consisting of 2.7 million tonnes at 187 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) (171 g/t silver (Ag) and 0.17 g/t gold (Au)) for 16.4 million ounces AgEq (15 million ounces silver and 15,000 ounces gold) (see news release dated December 14, 2021).

The property is 25 kilometres (km) southeast of MAG Silver Corp.'s Juanicipio Mine and Fresnillo PLC's Fresnillo Mine. The Property shares common boundaries with Pan American Silver Corp. claims and El Orito, which is owned by Endeavour Silver.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas’ limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on its Esperanza Gold Project and Zacatecas Silver Project and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. A Pre-Feasibility Study has commenced for the Esperanza Gold Project which will provide further information as to economic projections and assumptions related to the project, however there are currently no assurances that the project will be economically viable nor assurances that necessary financing, permitting, and metal prices will exist to enable development. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

