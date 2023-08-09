LifeMD Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow and Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance

  • Revenue grew 18% year-over-year to a record $35.9 million; telehealth net revenues increased 11% versus the first quarter of 2023.
  • Achieved positive free cash flow, ahead of guidance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.7 million in the second quarter 2023 from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.9 million in the year-ago period.
  • Launched a comprehensive Weight Management program offering and onboarded over 5,000 new patient subscribers to date; the Weight Management program is expected to be substantially accretive beginning in 2024.
  • Raised 2023 revenue guidance to $146 million to $152 million, reflecting early success with the Weight Management program.

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.   

Management Commentary

“The second quarter of 2023 was a breakout quarter for LifeMD. Record quarterly revenue was driven by increasing demand for our telehealth offering and we achieved positive free cash flow for the first time in our company’s history and ahead of guidance,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD. “In addition, we launched our Weight Management telehealth service program, which is off to a tremendous start. We believe this comprehensive approach to weight management, including GLP-1 medications for medically qualified individuals, could be a catalyst for significant growth and enhanced profitability. It also is the primary reason for raising 2023 revenue guidance. In addition, I am extremely proud of the performance of our Lifestyle telehealth businesses anchored by our men’s health brand, RexMD. These businesses continued to exceed our expectations with a 16% increase in average daily new patient sign-ups in the quarter.”

“Our strong second quarter financial performance coupled with tremendous momentum in our telehealth businesses position LifeMD to gain share within these large markets. As such, we are raising our 2023 revenue guidance and slightly lowering adjusted EBITDA guidance given the near-term investment necessary to accelerate our growth in the Weight Management business, which we believe will be materially accretive beginning in 2024,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “WorkSimpli continues to perform well with active subscribers growing 35% over the prior-year period, and remains on track to generate over $15 million of cash flow this year that we are reinvesting in our core telehealth offerings.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $35.9 million.
  • Telehealth revenue increased 11% versus the first quarter of 2023.
  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 15% over the year-ago period to approximately 193,000.
  • Virtual Primary Care revenue increased 122% versus the first quarter of 2023.
  • WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 35% over the year-ago period to approximately 171,000.
  • Gross margin was 87%, up from 85% in the prior-year period.
  • GAAP net loss was $7.5 million or $0.23 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $13.8 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.9 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.05, up 123% versus the same period a year ago (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow less cash flow from investing activities, was $2.3 million, reaching the milestone of positive free cash flow ahead of guidance. Net cash flow including debt service was also positive.

Second Quarter Key Performance Metrics

      
($ in 000s) Three Months Ended June 30, Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics  2023  2022  % Growth
Revenue     
Telehealth $22,351 $22,268  0%
WorkSimpli $13,596 $8,191  66%
Total Revenue $               35,947  $            30,459   18%
      
Subscription Revenue as % of Total  95% 93% 2%
      
Active Subscribers     
Telehealth Active Subscribers  192,667  168,024  15%
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers  171,429  127,304  35%
Total Active Subscribers  364,096  295,328  23%

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $37.5 million and $38.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $2.5 million and $3.5 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $146 million and $152 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $10 and $13 million.

Excluding the launch of the Weight Management program, revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 would be within the previously stated guidance ranges of $140 million to $150 million for revenue and $12 million to $18 million for adjusted EBITDA. The company’s preliminary estimates suggest its new Weight Management business could be substantially accretive to 2024 and beyond results.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma and dermatologic conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is making top-notch healthcare available and affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
      
 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
 (Unaudited)   
ASSETS
      
Current Assets     
Cash$11,906,741  $3,958,957 
Accounts receivable, net 3,668,543   2,834,750 
Product deposit 235,115   127,265 
Inventory, net 3,698,302   3,703,363 
Other current assets 672,195   687,022 
Total Current Assets 20,180,896   11,311,357 
      
Non-current Assets     
Equipment, net 444,226   476,441 
Right of use asset 928,696   1,206,009 
Capitalized software, net 10,391,372   8,840,187 
Intangible assets, net 3,501,199   3,831,859 
Total Non-current Assets 15,265,493   14,354,496 
      
Total Assets$35,446,389  $25,665,853 
      
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT     
      
Current Liabilities     
Accounts payable$9,593,379  $10,106,793 
Accrued expenses 14,761,756   12,166,509 
Notes payable, net 735,534   2,797,250 
Current operating lease liabilities 758,927   756,093 
Deferred revenue 5,668,210   5,547,506 
Total Current Liabilities 31,517,806   31,374,151 
      
Long-term Liabilities     
Long-term debt, net 13,538,502   - 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 276,340   574,136 
Contingent consideration 318,750   443,750 
Purchase price payable -   579,319 
Total Liabilities 45,651,398   32,971,356 
      
Commitments and Contingencies     
Mezzanine Equity     
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized     
Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,438 and $1,305 per share as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 5,032,929   4,565,822 
      
Stockholders’ Deficit     
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $28.94 and $27.84 per share as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 140   140 
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,564,835 and 31,552,775 shares issued, 32,461,795 and 31,449,735 outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 325,649   315,528 
Additional paid-in capital 186,673,930   179,015,250 
Accumulated deficit (202,857,575)  (190,562,994)
Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (163,701)  (163,701)
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit (16,021,557)  (11,395,777)
Non-controlling interest 783,619   (475,548)
Total Stockholders’ Deficit (15,237,938)  (11,871,325)
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit$35,446,389  $25,665,853 
      


LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
Revenues            
Telehealth revenue, net $22,351,128  $22,267,963  $42,553,931  $44,866,024 
WorkSimpli revenue, net  13,595,785   8,190,535   26,519,317   14,635,311 
Total revenues, net  35,946,913   30,458,498   69,073,248   59,501,335 
Cost of revenues            
Cost of telehealth revenue  4,125,945   4,453,126   8,046,126   9,539,194 
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue  422,485   182,185   717,273   344,292 
Total cost of revenues  4,548,430   4,635,311   8,763,399   9,883,486 
             
Gross profit  31,398,483   25,823,187   60,309,849   49,617,849 
             
Expenses             
Selling and marketing expenses  19,567,903   21,817,966   36,285,548   43,727,791 
General and administrative expenses  12,119,573   13,159,937   22,722,336   25,372,680 
Other operating expenses  1,313,789   2,041,976   3,018,554   3,459,445 
Customer service expenses  1,912,078   1,006,363   3,467,482   1,939,670 
Development costs  1,380,686   701,070   2,564,285   1,129,403 
Goodwill impairment charge  -   2,735,000   -   2,735,000 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  -   (2,735,000)  -   (2,735,000)
Total expenses  36,294,029   38,727,312   68,058,205   75,628,989 
             
Operating loss  (4,895,546)  (12,904,125)  (7,748,356)  (26,011,140)
             
Other expenses            
Interest expense, net  (995,670)  (132,236)  (1,260,135)  (300,170)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment  -   63,400   (325,198)  63,400 
             
Net loss  (5,891,216)  (12,972,961)  (9,333,689)  (26,247,910)
             
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  841,784   46,001   1,407,767   70,727 
             
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.  (6,733,000)  (13,018,962)  (10,741,456)  (26,318,637)
             
Preferred stock dividends  (776,562)  (776,562)  (1,553,125)  (1,553,125)
             
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(7,509,562) $(13,795,524) $(12,294,581) $(27,871,762)
             
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(0.23) $(0.45) $(0.38) $(0.91)
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(0.23) $(0.45) $(0.38) $(0.91)
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic  32,560,035   30,804,465   32,189,954   30,777,377 
Diluted  32,560,035   30,804,465   32,189,954   30,777,377 
            

 

LIFEMD, INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
 (Unaudited) 
             
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023  2022  2023  2022 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES            
Net loss $(5,891,216) $(12,972,961) $(9,333,689) $(26,247,910)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:            
Amortization of debt discount  115,381   -   153,842   - 
Amortization of capitalized software  1,260,022   592,214   2,348,667   976,026 
Amortization of intangibles  245,968   226,893   479,528   341,287 
Accretion of consideration payable  48,738   135,368   114,216   135,368 
Depreciation of fixed assets  48,783   40,770   96,434   73,247 
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment  -   (63,400)  325,198   (63,400)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  -   (2,735,000)  -   (2,735,000)
Goodwill impairment charge  -   2,735,000   -   2,735,000 
Operating lease payments  186,095   171,838   370,428   290,362 
Stock compensation expense  2,861,969   4,041,006   5,525,483   8,513,787 
             
Changes in Assets and Liabilities            
Accounts receivable  (731,544)  (717,125)  (833,793)  (1,533,572)
Product deposit  11,164   174,452   (107,850)  (237,285)
Inventory  (315,720)  (1,725,208)  5,061   (1,341,474)
Other current assets  401,868   (30,216)  14,827   (80,015)
Change in operating lease liability  (194,531)  (164,950)  (388,077)  (210,451)
Deferred revenue  (227,335)  203,947   120,704   492,622 
Accounts payable  2,690,345   376,345   (513,414)  2,853,811 
Accrued expenses  4,134,337   (387,938)  4,232,140   (2,152,511)
Other operating activity  -   -   (579,319)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  4,644,324   (10,098,965)  2,030,386   (18,190,108)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Cash paid for capitalized software costs  (2,121,869)  (2,424,785)  (3,899,852)  (4,522,928)
Purchase of equipment  (30,563)  (90,180)  (64,219)  (357,331)
Purchase of intangible assets  (148,868)  -   (148,868)  (4,000,500)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired  -   -   -   (1,012,395)
Net cash used in investing activities  (2,301,300)  (2,514,965)  (4,112,939)  (9,893,154)
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Proceeds from long-term debt, net  -   -   14,473,002   - 
Proceeds from notes payable  -   -   2,000,000   - 
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty  (1,086,956)  -   (4,386,915)  - 
Cash proceeds from exercise of options  -   90,400   -   90,400 
Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants  -   -   -   38,500 
Preferred stock dividends  (776,562)  (776,562)  (1,553,125)  (1,553,125)
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild  (62,500)  (31,250)  (125,000)  (31,250)
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli  889   -   (305,625)  - 
Distributions to non-controlling interest  (36,000)  (36,000)  (72,000)  (72,000)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (1,961,129)  (753,412)  10,030,337   (1,527,475)
             
Net increase (decrease) in cash  381,895   (13,367,342)  7,947,784   (29,610,737)
             
Cash at beginning of period  11,524,846   25,084,644   3,958,957   41,328,039 
             
Cash at end of period $11,906,741  $11,717,302  $11,906,741  $11,717,302 
             
Cash paid for interest            
Cash paid during the period for interest $495,188  $-  $768,188  $- 
             
Non-cash investing and financing activities:            
Warrants issued for debt instruments $-  $-  $1,088,343  $- 
Cashless exercise of options $165  $255  $165  $255 
Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $-  $8,079,367  $-  $8,079,367 
Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $-  $500,000  $-  $500,000 
Stock issued for nontcontingent consideration payment $642,000  $-  $1,284,000  $- 
Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $-  $63,400  $-  $63,400 
Right of use asset $-  $-  $93,115  $- 
Right of use lease liability $-  $-  $93,115  $- 
 

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

         
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(7,509,562) $(13,795,524) $(12,294,581) $(27,871,762)
        
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)  525,374   18,798   639,186   74,540 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  1,603,511   995,245   3,038,845   1,525,928 
Amortization of debt discount  115,381   -   153,842   - 
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment  -   (63,400)  325,198   (63,400)
Financing transactions expense  285,626   -   430,077   152,015 
Litigation costs  933,126   655,494   1,005,926   704,359 
Inventory and reserve adjustment  132,991   13,708   232,630   230,661 
Severance costs  -   77,241   -   179,090 
Acquisitions expenses  15,070   240,153   40,196   265,153 
Insurance acceptance readiness  58,540   -   58,540   - 
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock  354,915   113,438   467,107   225,630 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss  168,098   -   523,720   - 
Dividends  1,346,197   776,562   2,158,760   1,553,125 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,861,969   4,041,006   5,525,483   8,513,787 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  841,784   46,001   1,407,767   70,727 
        
Adjusted EBITDA $1,733,020  $(6,881,278) $3,712,696  $(14,440,147)
 


          
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common
Shareholders to Adjusted EPS
(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders  $(0.23) $(0.45) $(0.38) $(0.91)
        
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS        
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)  0.01   -   0.02   - 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  0.05   0.03   0.09   0.05 
Amortization of debt discount  -   -   -   - 
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   -   0.02   - 
Financing transactions expense  0.01   -   0.02   - 
Litigation costs  0.03   0.02   0.03   0.02 
Inventory and reserve adjustment  -   -   0.01   0.01 
Severance costs  -   -   -   0.01 
Acquisitions expenses  -   0.01   -   0.01 
Insurance acceptance readiness  -   -   -   - 
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock  0.01   0.01   0.01   0.01 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss  0.01   -   0.02   - 
Dividends  0.04   0.03   0.07   0.05 
Stock-based compensation expense  0.09   0.13   0.17   0.28 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  0.03   -   0.04   - 
 
Adjusted EPS $0.05  $(0.22) $0.12  $(0.47)
 