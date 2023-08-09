Nature's Sunshine Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature’s Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company of high-quality herbal and nutritional products, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales were up 12% to $116.5 million compared to $104.2 million (up 14% in constant currency).

Gross margin increased 90 basis points to 72.6% compared to 71.7%.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders up significantly to $2.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to $0.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share.

Adjusted EBITDA up 26% to $11.3 million compared to $9.0 million.

Management Commentary

“The momentum established in the beginning of the year strengthened in the second quarter as we delivered our second-best sales quarter in our history with net sales of $117 million, or $119 million on a constant currency basis - up 14% versus the prior year,” said CEO Terrence Moorehead. “We continued to experience sequential sales growth in nearly all our markets as our strategic initiatives gained momentum. Strong sales growth and improved gross margin helped drive a 26% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $11 million for the quarter. Leading this growth was strength in Asia/Pacific, followed by further stabilization in Central and Eastern Europe, and a return to growth in North America supported by our digital investments and improved field activation.

“Our second quarter results are indicative of the strong underlying fundamentals of our business that allowed us to drive results in the face of challenging external headwinds. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on driving customer growth and creating a more resilient business supported by our strong balance sheet and our global team of experts on the ground.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Percent

Change Impact of

Currency

Exchange Percent

Change

Excluding

Impact of

Currency Asia $ 54,875 $ 47,382 15.8 % $ (2,806 ) 21.7 % Europe 21,236 17,099 24.2 223 22.9 North America 34,658 34,082 1.7 (136 ) 2.1 Latin America and Other 5,779 5,598 3.2 110 1.3 $ 116,548 $ 104,161 11.9 % $ (2,609 ) 14.4 %

Net sales in the second quarter increased 12% to $116.5 million compared to $104.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign exchange rates, net sales in the second quarter of 2023 increased 14.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit margin in the second quarter increased 90 basis points to 72.6% compared to 71.7% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by improvements in market mix and price increases in various markets, partially offset by increased costs for material, production, transportation and distribution, as well as unfavorable foreign currency exchange in the second quarter of 2023.

Volume incentives as a percentage of net sales were 30.3% compared to 30.8% in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to changes in market mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in the second quarter were $42.3 million compared to $36.9 million in the year‐ago quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increased service fees in China, increased variable costs related to sales growth, and investments to drive digital growth and strategic initiatives. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 36.3% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 35.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income in the second quarter increased to $7.0 million, or 6.0% of net sales, compared to $5.8 million, or 5.5% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

Other loss, net, in the second quarter of 2023 was a loss of $1.1 million compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Other loss, net, primarily consists of foreign exchange losses as a result of net changes in foreign currencies mostly in Asia and Europe. The provision for income taxes was $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $4.4 million for the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $2.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, compared to $0.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to NSP China decreased to $1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter increased 26% to $11.3 million compared to $9.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven primarily by the aforementioned increase in operating income. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $9.3 million used in the prior year period. Capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $4.7 million compared to $3.8 million in the comparable period of 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 99,000 shares at a total cost of $0.9 million. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $69.0 million and $0.5 million of debt.

Outlook

The Company expects full year 2023 net sales to range between $440 – $455 million and adjusted EBITDA to range between $34 – $38 million.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter of 2023 results.

Date: Wednesday August 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-886-7786

International dial-in number: 1-416-764-8658

Conference ID: 35433267

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 23, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 35433267

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans, strategies and financial results, including expected improvements in gross profit and gross margin. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the following:

extensive government regulations to which the Company’s products, business practices and manufacturing activities are subject;

registration of products for sale in foreign markets, or difficulty or increased cost of importing products into foreign markets;

legal challenges to the Company’s direct selling program or to the classification of its independent consultants;

laws and regulations regarding direct selling may prohibit or restrict our ability to sell our products in some markets or require us to make changes to our business model in some markets;

liabilities and obligations arising from improper activity by the Company’s independent consultants;

product liability claims;

impact of anti-bribery laws, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act;

the Company’s ability to attract and retain independent consultants;

the loss of one or more key independent consultants who have a significant sales network;

the Company’s joint venture for operations in China with Fosun Industrial Co., Ltd.;

the effect of fluctuating foreign exchange rates;

failure of the Company’s independent consultants to comply with advertising laws;

changes to the Company’s independent consultants compensation plans;

geopolitical issues and conflicts;

adverse effects caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic;

negative consequences resulting from difficult economic conditions, including the availability of liquidity or the willingness of the Company’s customers to purchase products;

risks associated with the manufacturing of the Company’s products;

supply chain disruptions, manufacturing interruptions or delays, or the failure to accurately forecast customer demand;

failure to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our manufacturers and deliver products to our independent consultants and customers;

world-wide slowdowns and delays related to supply chain, ingredient shortages and logistical challenges;

uncertainties relating to the application of transfer pricing, duties, value-added taxes, and other tax regulations, and changes thereto;

changes in tax laws, treaties or regulations, or their interpretation;

failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting;

cybersecurity threats and exposure to data loss;

the storage, processing, and use of data, some of which contain personal information, are subject to complex and evolving privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

reliance on information technology infrastructure; and

the sufficiency of trademarks and other intellectual property rights.



These and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference into this press release. Except as is required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included information which has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as information concerning non-GAAP net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA and net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined here as net income (loss) from continuing operations before less-frequent items including, among other things, value-added-tax (VAT) refunds. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income (loss) to GAAP net income (loss) is provided in the attached financial tables.

We utilize the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of our operations and believe that these measures are useful indicators of our ability to fund our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, U.S. GAAP net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We have included a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure. We have also included a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS, in the attached financial tables.

Net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations removes, from net sales in U.S. dollars, the impact of changes in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and the functional currencies of our foreign subsidiaries. This is accomplished by translating the current period net sales into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate the net sales for the previous comparable period.

We believe presenting the impact of foreign currency fluctuations is useful to investors because it allows a more meaningful comparison of net sales of our foreign operations from period to period. Net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net sales in U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gateway-grp.com





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 116,548 $ 104,161 $ 225,182 $ 214,655 Cost of sales 31,924 29,471 63,616 63,931 Gross profit 84,624 74,690 161,566 150,724 Operating expenses: Volume incentives 35,314 32,069 68,442 66,171 Selling, general and administrative 42,273 36,866 85,915 77,489 Operating income 7,037 5,755 7,209 7,064 Other income (loss), net (1,087 ) (442 ) 427 (756 ) Income before provision for income taxes 5,950 5,313 7,636 6,308 Provision for income taxes 3,273 4,361 3,706 8,042 Net income (loss) 2,677 952 3,930 (1,734 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 255 436 648 700 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2,422 $ 516 $ 3,282 $ (2,434 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share: Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ (0.12 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.12 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ (0.12 ) Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 19,293 19,386 19,073 19,479 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 19,747 19,594 19,460 19,479

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,970 $ 60,032 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $207 and $120, respectively 12,468 14,106 Inventories 65,858 67,949 Prepaid expenses and other 8,609 7,420 Total current assets 155,905 149,507 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,373 46,162 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,322 16,145 Investment securities - trading 740 702 Deferred income tax assets 8,807 6,859 Other assets 10,005 10,403 Total assets $ 236,152 $ 229,778 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,938 $ 6,349 Accrued volume incentives and service fees 24,239 21,830 Accrued liabilities 29,132 25,591 Deferred revenue 1,430 2,255 Income taxes payable 4,061 4,117 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,674 4,266 Current portion of note payable 537 1,174 Total current liabilities 71,011 65,582 Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits 215 209 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 12,549 13,745 Deferred compensation payable 740 702 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,198 1,439 Other liabilities 1,041 1,054 Total liabilities 86,754 82,731 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 19,098 and 19,093 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 122,902 121,583 Retained earnings 37,917 34,635 Noncontrolling interest 4,790 4,142 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,211 ) (13,313 ) Total shareholders’ equity 149,398 147,047 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 236,152 $ 229,778

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 3,930 $ (1,734 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 94 417 Depreciation and amortization 5,638 5,451 Non-cash lease expense 2,104 2,785 Share-based compensation expense 2,495 1,341 Deferred income taxes (2,323 ) 5,338 Purchase of trading investment securities — (19 ) Proceeds from sale of trading investment securities 54 69 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (92 ) 170 Foreign exchange losses (309 ) 803 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,042 (2,801 ) Inventories 1,626 (11,910 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,235 ) (1,357 ) Other assets (87 ) (33 ) Accounts payable 520 (80 ) Accrued volume incentives and service fees 2,882 1,045 Accrued liabilities 3,654 (4,001 ) Deferred revenue (811 ) (1,718 ) Lease liabilities (2,040 ) (2,503 ) Income taxes payable 78 (386 ) Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits 6 — Deferred compensation payable 38 (220 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,264 (9,343 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,747 ) (3,757 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,747 ) (3,757 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments of long-term debt (637 ) (618 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 13,503 15,645 Principal payments of revolving credit facility (13,503 ) (15,645 ) Principal payments of related party borrowing — (300 ) Payments related to tax withholding for net-share settled equity awards (256 ) (1,129 ) Repurchase of common stock (920 ) (11,971 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,813 ) (14,018 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,766 ) (2,722 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,938 (29,840 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 60,032 86,184 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 68,970 $ 56,344 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 5,129 $ 4,173 Cash paid for interest 114 113

NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 2,677 $ 952 $ 3,930 $ (1,734 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 2,833 2,685 5,638 5,451 Share-based compensation expense 1,437 540 2,495 1,341 Other (income) loss, net* 1,087 442 (427 ) 756 Provision for income taxes 3,273 4,361 3,706 8,042 Other adjustments (1) — — 5,098 3,307 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,307 $ 8,980 $ 20,440 $ 17,163 (1) Other adjustments Impact of Russia/Ukraine war $ — $ — $ — $ 3,050 Restructuring and other related expenses — — — 257 Charge related to Japan loss — — 5,847 — VAT refunds — — (749 ) — Total adjustments $ — $ — $ 5,098 $ 3,307

* Other loss, net is primarily comprised of foreign exchange (gains) losses, interest income, and interest expense.





NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO

NON-GAAP NET INCOME and NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 2,677 $ 952 $ 3,930 $ (1,734 ) Adjustments: Impact of Russia/Ukraine war — — — 3,050 Restructuring and other related expenses — — — 257 Charge related to Japan loss — — 5,847 — VAT Refund — — (749 ) — Tax impact of adjustments — — (1,462 ) (959 ) Total adjustments — — 3,636 2,348 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,677 $ 952 $ 7,566 $ 614 Reported income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2,422 $ 516 $ 3,282 $ (2,434 ) Total adjustments — — 3,636 2,348 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 2,422 $ 516 $ 6,918 $ (86 ) Basic income (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ (0.12 ) Total adjustments, net of tax — — 0.19 0.12 Basic income per share, as adjusted $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.36 $ — Diluted income (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.12 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ (0.12 ) Total adjustments, net of tax — — 0.19 0.12 Diluted income per share, as adjusted $ 0.12 $ 0.03 $ 0.36 $ —



