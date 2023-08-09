RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $67.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 9.8% compared to $74.3 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $18.8 million for the current period, a 13.5% decrease compared to $21.7 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $5.7 million for the current period compared to $8.2 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $6.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $6.0 million for the current period compared to $8.4 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $134.2 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 14.2% compared to $156.3 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $37.8 million for the current period, a 16.2% decrease compared to $45.1 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $11.5 million for the current period compared to $17.2 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $12.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $11.7 million for the current period compared to $17.7 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Despite a slow start to the year in Engineering, we made the decision to maintain stride in building what we believe to be a highly differentiated platform in the professional service marketplace. Our decision was supported by our view of the secular growth markets and our strong portfolio of capabilities, and we now see the business continuing to strengthen as we move through the year.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We believe our strong cash generating business model and clean balance sheet afford us the ability to invest in value accretive growth throughout the economic cycle. Considering normal third quarter seasonality, we believe we are set up for a healthy double-digit earnings increase in the fourth quarter, consistent with our long-term trajectory. Also, we expect to continue to see strong cash flow from operations during the second half of fiscal 2023.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, August 10, 2023, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)		 
 Thirteen Weeks Ended 
 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 
Revenue$67,035 $74,346 
Cost of services 48,275  52,663 
Gross profit 18,760  21,683 
Selling, general and administrative 12,723  13,264 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 242  225 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46  - 
Operating income 5,749  8,194 
Other expense (income), net 418  (28)
Income before income taxes 5,331  8,222 
Income tax expense 1,348  2,208 
Net income$3,983 $6,014 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$0.47 $0.57 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,558,396  10,550,896 


 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended 
 July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 
Revenue$134,159 $156,307 
Cost of services 96,375  111,204 
Gross profit 37,784  45,103 
Selling, general and administrative 26,119  27,411 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 513  463 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 91  - 
Gain on sale of assets (395) - 
Operating income 11,456  17,229 
Other expense, net 825  24 
Income before income taxes 10,631  17,205 
Income tax expense 2,811  4,671 
Net income$7,820 $12,534 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$0.87 $1.18 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,976,714  10,583,519 



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022. 

 Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended 
 July 1,
2023		 July 2,
2022		 July 1,
2023		 July 2,
2022		 
GAAP net income$3,983 $6,014 $7,820 $12,534 
Income tax expense 1,348  2,208  2,811  4,671 
Interest expense, net 425  69  785  166 
Depreciation of property and equipment 242  225  513  463 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46  -  91  - 
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$6,044 $8,516 $12,020 $17,834 
         
Adjustments        
Gain on sale of assets -  -  (395) - 
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (7) (97) 40  (142)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$6,037 $8,419 $11,665 $17,692 



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)		 
 Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2023 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$35,528 $21,014 $10,493 $67,035 
Cost of services 25,727  16,192  6,356  48,275 
Gross profit$9,801 $4,822 $4,137 $18,760 
Gross profit margin 27.6% 22.9% 39.4% 28.0%


 Thirteen Weeks Ended July 2, 2022 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$43,457 $20,906 $9,983 $74,346 
Cost of services 30,575  15,395  6,693  52,663 
Gross profit$12,882 $5,511 $3,290 $21,683 
Gross profit margin 29.6% 26.4% 33.0% 29.2%


 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 1, 2023 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$74,658 $39,504 $19,997 $134,159 
Cost of services 53,185  30,365  12,555  96,375 
Gross profit$21,473 $8,869 $7,442 $37,784 
Gross profit margin 28.8% 22.5% 37.2% 28.2%


 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, 2022 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences
and IT		 

Consolidated		 
         
Revenue$95,641 $40,804 $19,862 $156,307 
Cost of services 67,758  30,059  13,387  111,204 
Gross profit$27,883 $10,745 $6,475 $45,103 
Gross profit margin 29.2% 26.3% 32.6% 28.9%




RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

 
 July 1, December 31, 
 2023 2022 
 (Unaudited)   
Current assets:    
 Cash and cash equivalents$1,273 $339 
 Accounts receivable, net 61,614  50,762 
 Transit accounts receivable 9,875  3,280 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,324  4,636 
  Total current assets 77,086  59,017 
       
Property and equipment, net 2,158  2,098 
     
Other assets:    
 Deposits 169  173 
 Goodwill 22,147  22,147 
 Operating right of use asset 3,203  3,665 
 Intangible assets, net 774  864 
  Total other assets 26,293  26,849 
       
  Total assets$105,537 $87,964 


Current liabilities:    
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses$12,947 $14,147 
 Transit accounts payable 37,190  9,767 
 Accrued payroll and related costs 11,836  13,023 
 Finance lease payable 464  462 
 Income taxes payable 233  85 
 Operating right of use liability 1,091  1,349 
 Contingent consideration from acquisitions 300  472 
 Deferred revenue 504  1,119 
  Total current liabilities 64,565  40,424 
     
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign 169  166 
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 1,599  1,495 
Finance lease payable -  232 
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position 1,671  1,970 
Operating right of use liability, net of current position 2,508  2,932 
Borrowings under line of credit 14,851  8,783 
 Total liabilities 85,363  56,002 
     
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding -  - 
 Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,516,469 shares issued and 7,934,088 shares outstanding at
July 1, 2023 and 17,287,967 shares issued and 9,285,318 shares
outstanding at December 31, 2022		 873  863 
 Additional paid-in capital 115,314  113,878 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,857) (2,863)
 Accumulated deficit (28,276) (36,096)
 Treasury stock, 9,582,381 shares at July 1, 2023 and 8,002,649 shares at December 31, 2022, at cost (64,880) (43,820)
  Total stockholders’ equity 20,174  31,962 
       
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$105,537 $87,964 




RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

 
 Thirteen Weeks Ended 
 July 1,
2023		 July 2,
2022		 
Net income$3,983 $6,014 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,043  449 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
 Accounts receivable (2,804) 13,779 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (648) 343 
 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 19,356  (731)
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 654  389 
 Accrued payroll and related costs (3,598) (2,392)
 Right of use liabilities (335) (382)
 Income taxes payable 6  1,111 
 Deferred revenue (305) (315)
 Deposits (9) 9 
Total adjustments 13,360  12,260 
Net cash provided by operating activities$17,343 $18,274 
     
Net cash used in investing activities (227) (223)
Net cash used in financing activities (18,160) (15,563)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (37) (235)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents($1,081)$2,253 
     
Common stock repurchase($12,876)($2,781)


 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended 
 July 1,
2023		 July 2,
2022		 
Net income$7,820 $12,534 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,746  1,186 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
 Accounts receivable (10,839) 3,565 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 312  434 
 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 20,828  (210)
 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,013) (585)
 Accrued payroll and related costs (1,194) 3,048 
 Right of use liabilities (683) (926)
 Income taxes payable 147  2,935 
 Deferred revenue (615) (1,237)
 Deposits 2  11 
Total adjustments 8,691  8,221 
Net cash provided by operating activities$16,511 $20,755 
     
Net cash used in investing activities (559) (453)
Net cash used in financing activities (15,215) (17,175)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 197  (250)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents$934 $2,877 
     
Common stock repurchase($21,060)($2,781)

 

