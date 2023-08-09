RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $67.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 9.8% compared to $74.3 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $18.8 million for the current period, a 13.5% decrease compared to $21.7 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $5.7 million for the current period compared to $8.2 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $6.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $6.0 million for the current period compared to $8.4 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $134.2 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 14.2% compared to $156.3 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $37.8 million for the current period, a 16.2% decrease compared to $45.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $11.5 million for the current period compared to $17.2 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $12.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $11.7 million for the current period compared to $17.7 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Despite a slow start to the year in Engineering, we made the decision to maintain stride in building what we believe to be a highly differentiated platform in the professional service marketplace. Our decision was supported by our view of the secular growth markets and our strong portfolio of capabilities, and we now see the business continuing to strengthen as we move through the year.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We believe our strong cash generating business model and clean balance sheet afford us the ability to invest in value accretive growth throughout the economic cycle. Considering normal third quarter seasonality, we believe we are set up for a healthy double-digit earnings increase in the fourth quarter, consistent with our long-term trajectory. Also, we expect to continue to see strong cash flow from operations during the second half of fiscal 2023.”

Conference Call

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com .

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Revenue $67,035 $74,346 Cost of services 48,275 52,663 Gross profit 18,760 21,683 Selling, general and administrative 12,723 13,264 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 242 225 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46 - Operating income 5,749 8,194 Other expense (income), net 418 (28 ) Income before income taxes 5,331 8,222 Income tax expense 1,348 2,208 Net income $3,983 $6,014 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.47 $0.57 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,558,396 10,550,896





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 Revenue $134,159 $156,307 Cost of services 96,375 111,204 Gross profit 37,784 45,103 Selling, general and administrative 26,119 27,411 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 513 463 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 91 - Gain on sale of assets (395 ) - Operating income 11,456 17,229 Other expense, net 825 24 Income before income taxes 10,631 17,205 Income tax expense 2,811 4,671 Net income $7,820 $12,534 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.87 $1.18 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 8,976,714 10,583,519







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 GAAP net income $3,983 $6,014 $7,820 $12,534 Income tax expense 1,348 2,208 2,811 4,671 Interest expense, net 425 69 785 166 Depreciation of property and equipment 242 225 513 463 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46 - 91 - EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,044 $8,516 $12,020 $17,834 Adjustments Gain on sale of assets - - (395 ) - (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (7 ) (97 ) 40 (142 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,037 $8,419 $11,665 $17,692







RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2023 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $35,528 $21,014 $10,493 $67,035 Cost of services 25,727 16,192 6,356 48,275 Gross profit $9,801 $4,822 $4,137 $18,760 Gross profit margin 27.6 % 22.9 % 39.4 % 28.0 %





Thirteen Weeks Ended July 2, 2022 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $43,457 $20,906 $9,983 $74,346 Cost of services 30,575 15,395 6,693 52,663 Gross profit $12,882 $5,511 $3,290 $21,683 Gross profit margin 29.6 % 26.4 % 33.0 % 29.2 %





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 1, 2023 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $74,658 $39,504 $19,997 $134,159 Cost of services 53,185 30,365 12,555 96,375 Gross profit $21,473 $8,869 $7,442 $37,784 Gross profit margin 28.8 % 22.5 % 37.2 % 28.2 %





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, 2022 Specialty

Health Care Engineering Life Sciences

and IT



Consolidated Revenue $95,641 $40,804 $19,862 $156,307 Cost of services 67,758 30,059 13,387 111,204 Gross profit $27,883 $10,745 $6,475 $45,103 Gross profit margin 29.2 % 26.3 % 32.6 % 28.9 %











RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)



July 1, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $1,273 $339 Accounts receivable, net 61,614 50,762 Transit accounts receivable 9,875 3,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,324 4,636 Total current assets 77,086 59,017 Property and equipment, net 2,158 2,098 Other assets: Deposits 169 173 Goodwill 22,147 22,147 Operating right of use asset 3,203 3,665 Intangible assets, net 774 864 Total other assets 26,293 26,849 Total assets $105,537 $87,964





Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $12,947 $14,147 Transit accounts payable 37,190 9,767 Accrued payroll and related costs 11,836 13,023 Finance lease payable 464 462 Income taxes payable 233 85 Operating right of use liability 1,091 1,349 Contingent consideration from acquisitions 300 472 Deferred revenue 504 1,119 Total current liabilities 64,565 40,424 Deferred income taxes, net, foreign 169 166 Deferred income taxes, net, domestic 1,599 1,495 Finance lease payable - 232 Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position 1,671 1,970 Operating right of use liability, net of current position 2,508 2,932 Borrowings under line of credit 14,851 8,783 Total liabilities 85,363 56,002 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,516,469 shares issued and 7,934,088 shares outstanding at

July 1, 2023 and 17,287,967 shares issued and 9,285,318 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2022 873 863 Additional paid-in capital 115,314 113,878 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,857 ) (2,863 ) Accumulated deficit (28,276 ) (36,096 ) Treasury stock, 9,582,381 shares at July 1, 2023 and 8,002,649 shares at December 31, 2022, at cost (64,880 ) (43,820 ) Total stockholders’ equity 20,174 31,962 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $105,537 $87,964











RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net income $3,983 $6,014 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,043 449 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,804 ) 13,779 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (648 ) 343 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 19,356 (731 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 654 389 Accrued payroll and related costs (3,598 ) (2,392 ) Right of use liabilities (335 ) (382 ) Income taxes payable 6 1,111 Deferred revenue (305 ) (315 ) Deposits (9 ) 9 Total adjustments 13,360 12,260 Net cash provided by operating activities $17,343 $18,274 Net cash used in investing activities (227 ) (223 ) Net cash used in financing activities (18,160 ) (15,563 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (37 ) (235 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents ($1,081 ) $2,253 Common stock repurchase ($12,876 ) ($2,781 )





Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net income $7,820 $12,534 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,746 1,186 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,839 ) 3,565 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 312 434 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 20,828 (210 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,013 ) (585 ) Accrued payroll and related costs (1,194 ) 3,048 Right of use liabilities (683 ) (926 ) Income taxes payable 147 2,935 Deferred revenue (615 ) (1,237 ) Deposits 2 11 Total adjustments 8,691 8,221 Net cash provided by operating activities $16,511 $20,755 Net cash used in investing activities (559 ) (453 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,215 ) (17,175 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 197 (250 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents $934 $2,877 Common stock repurchase ($21,060 ) ($2,781 )