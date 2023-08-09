Gencor Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Gencor”) (NYSE American: GENC) announced today net revenues of $27,877,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $29,647,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Gross margins for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were 26.9% compared with 19.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on increased efficiency, absorption, and favorable price realization.



Product engineering and development expenses decreased by $106,000 to $845,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $951,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due primarily to reduced headcount and improved efficiency. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $637,000 to $3,214,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2,577,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to trade show expenses.

Operating income increased from $2,151,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to $3,453,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, due to improved gross profit margins partially offset by increased operating expenses.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company had net other income of $719,000 compared to net other expense of $(3,390,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest and dividend income, net of fees, was $673,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to $304,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as compared to the prior year increased due to higher rates earned on fixed income investments coupled with the Company reallocating its holdings in equities to fixed income in January 2023. The net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities were $46,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 versus net realized and unrealized losses of $(3,693,000) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The fiscal 2022 investment losses were reflective of higher interest rates, inflation, market volatility and tightening of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

The effective income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was an expense of 23.0% versus a benefit of 18.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, based on the expected annual effective income tax rate.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $3,212,000, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, versus a net loss of $(1,015,000), or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2023 the Company had net revenues of $84,204,000 and net income of $11,561,000 ($0.79 per basic and diluted share) versus net revenues of $80,407,000 and a net loss of $(850,000) ($(0.06) per basic and diluted share) for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, the Company had $94,619,000 of cash and marketable securities compared to $98,881,000 at September 30, 2022. Net working capital was $163,209,000 at June 30, 2023. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2023.

The Company’s backlog was $27.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $40.2 million at June 30, 2022.

Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President, commented, “Third quarter activity levels were very solid compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022, and we achieved another quarter of strong operating margins of nearly 27%. Our profit enhancement was the result of a continuation of an improved materials environment, solid execution in manufacturing, and continued effective cost management efforts.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to bear fruit for our industry along with the numerous states that have increased their infrastructure spending. We anticipate that equipment orders will follow the historic seasonal patterns for the upcoming fall and winter months as supply-chain issues and lead times improve. We are well-poised for an influx of new activity ahead, and remain optimistic about the growth of our business and our mission of delivering high-quality products to our customers.”

Gencor Industries, Inc. is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 27,877,000 $ 29,647,000 $ 84,204,000 $ 80,407,000 Cost of goods sold 20,365,000 23,968,000 61,780,000 64,831,000 Gross profit 7,512,000 5,679,000 22,424,000 15,576,000 Operating expenses: Product engineering and development 845,000 951,000 2,616,000 3,219,000 Selling, general and administrative 3,214,000 2,577,000 9,075,000 9,340,000 Total operating expenses 4,059,000 3,528,000 11,691,000 12,559,000 Operating income 3,453,000 2,151,000 10,733,000 3,017,000 Other income (expense), net: Interest and dividend income, net of fees 673,000 304,000 1,731,000 877,000 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net 46,000 (3,693,000 ) 2,700,000 (4,758,000 ) Other - (1,000 ) (139,000 ) Total other income (expense), net 719,000 (3,390,000 ) 4,431,000 (4,020,000 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 4,172,000 (1,239,000 ) 15,164,000 (1,003,000 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 960,000 (224,000 ) 3,603,000 (153,000 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,212,000 $ (1,015,000 ) $ 11,561,000 $ (850,000 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.22 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.79 $ (0.06 )





GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

ASSETS June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,206,000 $ 9,581,000 Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $89,502,000 at June 30, 2023 and

$94,879,000 at September 30, 2022) 88,413,000 89,300,000 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $598,000 at

June 30, 2023 and $370,000 at September 30, 2022 3,477,000 2,996,000 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 6,913,000 2,118,000 Inventories, net 66,791,000 55,815,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,995,000 2,669,000 Total current assets 174,795,000 162,479,000 Property and equipment, net 12,969,000 13,491,000 Deferred and other income taxes 1,872,000 2,893,000 Other long-term assets 488,000 450,000 Total Assets $ 190,124,000 $ 179,313,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,400,000 $ 4,251,000 Customer deposits 5,834,000 5,864,000 Accrued expenses 1,976,000 1,885,000 Current operating lease liabilities 376,000 390,000 Total current liabilities 11,586,000 12,390,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities 60,000 6,000 Total liabilities 11,646,000 12,396,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized;

none issued - - Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; 12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and

September 30, 2022 1,234,000 1,234,000 Class B Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized; 2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and

September 30, 2022 232,000 232,000 Capital in excess of par value 12,590,000 12,590,000 Retained earnings 164,422,000 152,861,000 Total shareholders’ equity 178,478,000 166,917,000 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 190,124,000 $ 179,313,000

