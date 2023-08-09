Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Reports a Strong Second Quarter with Net Investment Income of $0.38 Per Share and a 3.0% Increase in Net Asset Value to $35.68 Per Share Compared to the Prior Quarter

Announces a Distribution of $0.26 Per Share for the Third Quarter of 2023, an 18% Increase Compared to the Prior Quarter

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“Logan Ridge”, “LRFC”, “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq: LRFC) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Reported Net Investment Income (“NII”) of $1.0 million, or $0.38 per share, which marks the Company’s fourth consecutive quarter of positive NII.

Net Asset Value (“NAV”) increased by $1.05 per share, or 3.0%, to $35.68 per share as of June 30, 2023 from $34.63 per share as of March 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, our portfolio consisted of investments in 62 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $206.6 million. During the quarter, the Company made approximately $4.8 million of investments and had approximately $4.4 million in repayments and sales of investments, resulting in net deployment of approximately $0.4 million.

There were no new portfolio companies added to non-accrual status during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 14,112 of its outstanding shares, at an aggregate cost of approximately $0.3 million, under the $5.0 million share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors on March 6, 2023, which resulted in an increase to NAV per share of $0.08.



Subsequent Events

On August 8, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a third quarter distribution of $0.26 per share payable on August 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of August 22, 2023.

Total distributions declared in 2023 (including the third quarter distribution) were $0.66 per share.

Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and President of LRFC, said, “I am pleased to report another strong quarter for Logan Ridge. As the Company’s exposure to the legacy equity portfolio has continued to decline and its exposure to credits originated by the BC Partners’ Credit platform has increased, the benefit to shareholders has been clear and the Company’s financials are now telling the story for us. Notably, we reported our fourth straight quarter of positive NII, but more importantly the Company reported a 3.0% increase in NAV compared to the prior quarter. Further, our prudent investment strategy and strong financial performance allowed our Board of Directors to approve an 18% increase in the quarterly distribution to $0.26 per share compared to $0.22 per share last quarter. This is our second consecutive increase in the Company’s dividend since it was reintroduced at the beginning of the year. Finally, I’d like to highlight that we continue to be active in the market repurchasing shares under our share repurchase program, which generated $0.08 of NAV accretion for shareholders through quarter end.

Looking ahead to the back half of the year, we continue to see attractive opportunities throughout the market. Our pipeline remains strong, and the platform remains well equipped to take advantage of current market conditions.”

Selected Financial Information

Total investment income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $2.0 million, to $5.3 million, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $2.0 million, to $5.3 million, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $0.1 million, to $4.3 million, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $0.1 million, to $4.3 million, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net investment income for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.0 million, as compared to a net investment loss of $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported net investment income of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.0 million, as compared to a net investment loss of $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported net investment income of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net asset value as of June 30, 2023 was $96.2 million, or $35.68 per share, as compared to $93.8 million, or $34.63 per share, as of March 31, 2023.

as of June 30, 2023 was $96.2 million, or $35.68 per share, as compared to $93.8 million, or $34.63 per share, as of March 31, 2023. C ash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023 were $6.3 million, as compared to $9.3 million as of March 31, 2023.

as of June 30, 2023 were $6.3 million, as compared to $9.3 million as of March 31, 2023. The investment portfolio as of June 30, 2023 consisted of investments in 62 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $206.6 million. This compares to 59 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $203.3 million as of March 31, 2023.

as of June 30, 2023 consisted of investments in 62 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $206.6 million. This compares to 59 portfolio companies with a fair value of approximately $203.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Deployment remained strong. During the second quarter of 2023, we made approximately $4.8 million of investments and had approximately $4.4 million in repayments and sales of investments, resulting in net deployment of approximately $0.4 million for the period.

remained strong. During the second quarter of 2023, we made approximately $4.8 million of investments and had approximately $4.4 million in repayments and sales of investments, resulting in net deployment of approximately $0.4 million for the period. The debt investment portfolio as of June 30, 2023 represented 82.2% of the fair value of our total portfolio, with a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 10.8% (excluding income from non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations), compared to a debt investment portfolio of approximately 83.1% with a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 10.7% (excluding income from non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations) as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, 16.8% of the fair value of our debt investment portfolio was bearing a fixed rate of interest, compared to 16.6% of the fair value of our debt investment portfolio as of March 31, 2023.

as of June 30, 2023 represented 82.2% of the fair value of our total portfolio, with a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 10.8% (excluding income from non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations), compared to a debt investment portfolio of approximately 83.1% with a weighted average annualized yield of approximately 10.7% (excluding income from non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations) as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, 16.8% of the fair value of our debt investment portfolio was bearing a fixed rate of interest, compared to 16.6% of the fair value of our debt investment portfolio as of March 31, 2023. Non-Accruals: As of June 30, 2023, we had debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with an amortized cost and fair value of $17.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively, representing 7.8% and 5.3% of the investment portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. As of March 31, 2023, we had debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with an aggregate amortized cost and fair value of $14.2 million and $10.0 million, respectively, representing 6.4% and 4.9% of the investment portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively.

As of June 30, 2023, we had debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with an amortized cost and fair value of $17.1 million and $11.1 million, respectively, representing 7.8% and 5.3% of the investment portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. As of March 31, 2023, we had debt investments in two portfolio companies on non-accrual status with an aggregate amortized cost and fair value of $14.2 million and $10.0 million, respectively, representing 6.4% and 4.9% of the investment portfolio’s amortized cost and fair value, respectively. Our asset coverage ratio as of June 30, 2023 was 178%.

Results of Operations

Operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 were as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total investment income $ 5,344 $ 3,303 $ 10,600 $ 6,641 Total expenses 4,305 4,232 8,488 8,620 Net investment income (loss) 1,039 (929 ) 2,112 (1,979 ) Net realized (loss) gain on investments (2,362 ) 15,503 (3,868 ) 15,466 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 4,563 (19,608 ) 4,346 (19,379 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 3,240 $ (5,034 ) $ 2,590 $ (5,892 )

Investment income

The composition of our investment income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022 was as follows (dollars in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income $ 4,907 $ 2,996 $ 9,675 $ 6,193 Payment-in-kind interest 319 307 783 440 Dividend income 19 — 33 — Other income 99 — 109 8 Total investment income $ 5,344 $ 3,303 $ 10,600 $ 6,641

Fair Value of Investments

The composition of our investments as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 at amortized cost and the fair value of investments was as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of June 30, 2023 Investments at

Amortized Cost Amortized Cost

Percentage of

Total Portfolio Investments at

Fair Value Fair Value

Percentage of

Total Portfolio First Lien Debt $ 144,849 66.1 % $ 138,045 66.8 % Second Lien Debt 8,614 4.0 % 7,102 3.4 % Subordinated Debt 26,573 12.1 % 24,709 12.0 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 2,440 1.1 % 2,440 1.2 % Joint Venture 475 0.2 % 460 0.2 % Equity 36,216 16.5 % 33,833 16.4 % Total $ 219,167 100.0 % $ 206,589 100.0 %





As of December 31, 2022 Investments at

Amortized Cost Amortized Cost

Percentage of

Total Portfolio Investments at

Fair Value Fair Value

Percentage of

Total Portfolio First Lien Debt $ 143,047 64.9 % $ 136,896 67.3 % Second Lien Debt 8,283 3.8 % 6,464 3.2 % Subordinated Debt 26,571 12.0 % 25,851 12.7 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 6,185 2.8 % 4,972 2.4 % Joint Venture 414 0.2 % 403 0.2 % Equity 36,016 16.3 % 29,006 14.2 % Total $ 220,516 100.0 % $ 203,592 100.0 %

Interest Rate Risk

Based on our June 30, 2023 consolidated statements of assets and liabilities, the following table shows the annual impact on net income (excluding the potential related incentive fee impact) of base rate changes in interest rates (considering interest rate floors for variable rate securities) assuming no changes in our investment and borrowing structure (dollars in thousands):

Basis Point Change Increase

(decrease) in

interest income (Increase)

decrease in

interest expense Increase

(decrease) in

net income Up 300 basis points $ 4,410 $ (1,717 ) $ 2,693 Up 200 basis points 2,940 (1,144 ) 1,796 Up 100 basis points 1,470 (572 ) 898 Down 100 basis points (1,470 ) 572 (898 ) Down 200 basis points (2,940 ) 1,144 (1,796 ) Down 300 basis points $ (4,332 ) $ 1,717 $ (2,615 )

Conference Call and Webcast

We will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss second quarter 2023 financial results. Stockholders, prospective stockholders, and analysts are welcome to listen to the call or attend the webcast.

To access the conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and use the conference ID 2979808. A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10th through August 17th.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on our Company’s website www.loganridgefinance.com in the Investor Resources section under Events and Presentations. The webcast can also be accessed by clicking the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpdu6q7v. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle-market companies. The Company invests in performing, well-established middle-market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. For more information, visit www.loganridgefinance.com.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company seeks to source and actively manage loans and other debt-like securities with credit-oriented characteristics. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors, and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over $40 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 117 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €149 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund. For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “overestimate,” “underestimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “target” or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include those risk factors detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

June 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $192,331 and $191,435, respectively) $ 177,424 $ 177,268 Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $26,836 and $29,081, respectively) 29,165 26,324 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $219,167 and $220,516, respectively) 206,589 203,592 Cash and cash equivalents 6,287 6,793 Interest and dividend receivable 2,013 1,578 Prepaid expenses 2,285 2,682 Other assets 6 65 Total assets $ 217,180 $ 214,710 LIABILITIES 2026 Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,237 and $1,421, respectively) 48,763 48,579 2032 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $1,058 and $1,117, respectively) 13,942 13,883 KeyBank Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $1,153 and $1,322, respectively) 55,282 54,615 Management and incentive fees payable 946 933 Interest and financing fees payable 1,031 973 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 990 722 Total liabilities $ 120,954 $ 119,705 Commitments and contingencies NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 common shares authorized, 2,697,143 and 2,711,068 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 27 $ 27 Additional paid in capital 190,752 191,038 Total distributable loss (94,553 ) (96,060 ) Total net assets $ 96,226 $ 95,005 Total liabilities and net assets $ 217,180 $ 214,710 Net asset value per share $ 35.68 $ 35.04

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 INVESTMENT INCOME Interest income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments $ 4,773 $ 2,713 $ 9,377 $ 5,655 Affiliate investments 134 185 298 345 Control investments — 98 — 193 Total interest income 4,907 2,996 9,675 6,193 Payment-in-kind interest and dividend income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 271 261 687 (1) 347 Affiliate investments 48 46 96 93 Total payment-in-kind interest and dividend income 319 307 783 440 Dividend income: Affiliate investments 19 — 33 — Total dividend income 19 — 33 — Other income: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 99 — 109 8 Total other income 99 — 109 8 Total investment income 5,344 3,303 10,600 6,641 EXPENSES Interest and financing expenses 2,236 2,131 4,305 4,319 Base management fee 946 973 1,876 2,001 Directors' expense 135 120 270 223 Administrative service fees 224 131 481 251 General and administrative expenses 764 877 1,556 1,826 Total expenses 4,305 4,232 8,488 8,620 NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS) 1,039 (929 ) 2,112 (1,979 ) REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS Net realized (loss) gain on investments: Non-control/non-affiliate investments (2,362 ) 15,503 (3,868 ) 15,466 Net realized (loss) gain on investments (2,362 ) 15,503 (3,868 ) 15,466 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-control/non-affiliate investments 510 (16,495 ) (740 ) (17,645 ) Affiliate investments 4,053 174 5,086 1,477 Control investments — (3,287 ) — (3,211 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 4,563 (19,608 ) 4,346 (19,379 ) Total net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments 2,201 (4,105 ) 478 (3,913 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ 3,240 $ (5,034 ) $ 2,590 $ (5,892 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS PER SHARE RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS – BASIC $ 1.20 $ (1.86 ) $ 0.96 $ (2.17 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING – BASIC 2,703,871 2,711,068 2,707,399 2,711,068 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS PER SHARE RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS – DILUTED $ 1.07 $ (1.86 ) $ 0.94 $ (2.17 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING – DILUTED 3,243,374 2,711,068 3,246,902 2,711,068 DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER SHARE $ 0.22 $ — $ 0.40 $ —

____________________

(1) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company received $0.2 million of non-recurring fee income that was paid in-kind and included in this financial statement line item.