PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

MIAMI, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.



HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Operating Results: Net investment income $ 18.5 Net investment income per share $ 0.36 Core net investment income per share (1) $ 0.31 Distributions declared per share $ 0.30 Assets and Liabilities: Investment portfolio (2) $ 1,105.3 Net assets $ 608.4 GAAP net asset value per share $ 10.96 Quarterly decrease in GAAP net asset value per share (1.7 )% Adjusted net asset value per share (3) $ 11.00 Quarterly decrease in adjusted net asset value per share (3) (0.9 )% Credit Facility $ 63.9 2023 Notes $ 79.3 2026 Notes $ 182.9 2031 Asset-Backed Debt $ 226.6 Regulatory Debt to Equity 0.91x Weighted average yield on debt investments at quarter-end 12.4 % Portfolio Activity: Purchases of investments $ 80.0 Sales and repayments of investments $ 132.4 PSSL Portfolio data: PSSL investment portfolio $ 805.2 Purchases of investments $ 77.8 Sales and repayments of investments $ 40.8

______________________

(1) Core net investment income (“Core NII”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that Core NII provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding one-time or non-recurring investment income and expenses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Core NII excluded: i) $3.7 million or $0.07 per share, of dividend income related to our equity investment in Dominion Voting Systems; and ii) an addback of $0.7 million or $0.02 per share, of incentive fee expense. (2) Includes investments in PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC ("PSSL"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $258.0 million, at fair value. (3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that this number provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company’s financial performance excluding the impact of the $2.6 million, or $0.04 per share, unrealized appreciation on our multi-currency senior secured revolving credit facility, as amended and restated, with Truist Bank and other lenders (the "Credit Facility"), and our 4.3% Series A notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes"). The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CONFERENCE CALL AT 9:00 A.M. ET ON AUGUST 10, 2023



PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

“We are pleased to be in a position to take advantage of this excellent vintage of loans in the core middle market,” said Art Penn, Chairman and CEO. “We believe that we have a visible pathway of driving meaningfully increased income through the growing balance sheets of PFLT and our PSSL joint venture.”

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

As of June 30, 2023, our portfolio totaled $1,105.3 million, and consisted of $950.2 million of first lien secured debt (including $210.1 million in PSSL), $0.1 million of second lien secured debt and $154.9 million of preferred and common equity (including $47.9 million in PSSL). Our debt portfolio consisted of 100% variable-rate investments. As of June 30, 2023, we had three portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 1% and zero percent of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $35.2 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 130 companies with an average investment size of $8.5 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 12.4%.

As of September 30, 2022, our portfolio totaled $1,164.3 million and consisted of $1,009.6 million of first lien secured debt (including $190.2 million in PSSL), $0.1 million of second lien secured debt and $154.5 million of preferred and common equity (including $49.4 million in PSSL). Our debt portfolio consisted of 100% variable rate investments. As of September 30, 2022, we had two portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 0.9% and zero percent of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. As of September 30, 2022, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $13.1 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 125 companies with an average investment size of $9.3 million and a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.0%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, we invested $80.0 million in four new and 40 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 12.5%. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, sales and repayments of investments totaled $132.4 million, including $75.3 million of sales to PSSL. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, we invested $231.0 million in 13 new and 63 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 12.1%. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023 sales and repayments of investments totaled $258.1 million, including $121.2 million of sales to PSSL.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, we invested $104.8 million in six new and 39 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.1%. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 sales and repayments of investments totaled $55.0 million, including $16.8 million of sales to PSSL. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, we invested $553.1 million in 29 new and 53 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.7%. Sales and repayments of investments for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $397.2 million, including $225.2 million of sales to PSSL.

PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC

As of June 30, 2023, PSSL’s portfolio totaled $805.2 million and consisted of 105 companies with an average investment size of $7.7 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 12.0%.

As of September 30, 2022, PSSL’s portfolio totaled $754.7 million, consisted of 95 companies with an average investment size of $8.0 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 9.6%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, PSSL invested $77.8 million (including $75.3 million purchased from the Company) in six new and 15 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 12.1%. Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $40.8 million. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, PSSL invested $138.3 million (including $121.2 million purchased from the Company) in 17 new and 22 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.8%. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023 sales and repayments of investments totaled $78.8 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, PSSL invested $31.5 million (including $16.8 million purchased from the Company) in four new and seven existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.8%. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 sales and repayments of investments totaled $13.5 million. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, PSSL invested $228.6 million (including $225.2 million purchased from the Company) in 25 new and 12 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.9%. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, sales and repayments of investments totaled $69.2 million.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Set forth below are the results of operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Investment Income

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, investment income was $37.7 million and $103.6 million, respectively, which was attributable to $30.4 million and $88.6 million from first lien secured debt and $7.3 million and $15.0 million from other investments, respectively. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, investment income was $25.7 million and $76.7 million, respectively, which was attributable to $21.1 million and $64.0 million from first lien secured debt and $4.6 million and $12.7 million from other investments, respectively. The increase in investment income compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to the increase in the cost yield of our debt portfolio and a dividend related to our equity investment in Dominion Voting Systems.

Expenses

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, expenses totaled $19.2 million and $54.6 million, respectively and were comprised of: $10.0 million and $29.6 million of debt related interest and expenses, $2.8 million and $8.6 million of base management fees, $4.6 million and $12.2 million of performance-based incentive fees, $1.6 million and $3.3 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million and $0.8 million of taxes. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, expenses totaled $13.9 million and $40.8 million, respectively, and were comprised of: $7.4 and $20.7 million of debt related interest and expenses, $3.1 million and $8.9 million of base management fees, $2.6 million and $8.5 million of performance-based incentive fees, $0.8 million and $2.4 million of administrative expenses and $0.1 million and $0.3 million of taxes. The increase in expenses compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to the increase in financing costs of our debt liabilities and an increase in performance-based incentive fees as a result of higher pre-incentive fee net investment income.

Net Investment Income

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, net investment income totaled $18.5 million and $49.0 million, or $0.36 and $1.02 per share, respectively. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, net investment income totaled $11.8 million and $35.9 million, or $0.29 and $0.90 per share, respectively. The increase in net investment income was primarily due to an increase in investment income partially offset by an increase in expenses compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net Realized Gains or Losses

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(6.1) million and $(13.8) million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, net realized gains (losses) totaled $0.7 million and $(11.6) million, respectively. The change in net realized gains (losses) compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized.

Unrealized Appreciation or Depreciation on Investments and Debt

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $(1.1) million and $(22.0) million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $(17.7) million and $(3.7) million, respectively. As of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, our net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments totaled $(35.2) million and $(13.1) million, respectively. The net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on our investments compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the operating performance of the portfolio companies within our portfolio and changes in the capital market conditions of our investments.

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, our Credit Facility and the 2023 Notes had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $5.8 million and $4.8 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, the Credit Facility and the 2023 Notes had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of less than $(0.1) million and $(1.3) million, respectively. As of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on the Credit Facility and the 2023 Notes totaled $2.6 million and $(1.5) million, respectively. The net change in net unrealized appreciation or depreciation compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital markets.

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $5.6 million and $11.2 million, or $0.11 and $0.23 per share, respectively. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $(5.1) million and $16.6 million, or $(0.12) and $0.42 per share, respectively. The increase or decrease from operations compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to operating performance of our portfolio and changes in capital market conditions of our investments along with change in cost yield of our debt portfolio and costs of financing.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our liquidity and capital resources are derived primarily from cash flows from operations, including income earned, proceeds from investment sales and repayments, and proceeds of securities offerings and debt financings. Our primary use of funds from operations includes investments in portfolio companies and payments of fees and other operating expenses we incur. We have used, and expect to continue to use, our debt capital, proceeds from our portfolio and proceeds from public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment objectives and operations.

As of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, we had $64.4 million and $169.7 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively, and the weighted average interest rate, exclusive of the fee on undrawn commitments, was 7.5% and 4.9%, respectively. As of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, we had $301.6 million and $196.3 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, as applicable, respectively, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

As of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, we had cash equivalents of $59.1 million and $47.9 million, respectively, available for investing and general corporate purposes. We believe our liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, our operating activities provided cash of $65.4 million and our financing activities used cash of $54.2 million. Our operating activities provided cash primarily from our investment activities and our financing activities used cash primarily to fund repayments under our Credit Facility and principal repayment of our 2023 Notes, partially offset by proceeds from our equity offering.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, our operating activities used cash of $111.6 million and our financing activities provided cash of $101.7 million. Our operating activities used cash primarily to fund our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily from the issuance of $85 million of our 2026 Add-on Notes, borrowings under our Credit Facility and proceeds from the issuance of common stock.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, we issued 5,805,484 shares of common stock through the ATM Program at an average price of $11.03 per share, raising $64.1 million of net proceeds after commissions to the sales agents and inclusive of proceeds from the Investment Adviser to ensure that all shares were sold at or above NAV. In connection with the share issuance, we expensed $0.5 million of deferred offering costs incurred related to establishing the ATM Program to additional paid in capital.

During the nine months ended June 30, 2023, we issued 5,891,661 shares of common stock through the ATM Program at an average price of $11.04 per share, raising $65.1 million of net proceeds after commissions to the sales agents and inclusive of proceeds from the Investment Adviser to ensure that all shares were sold at or above NAV.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to June 30, 2023, we issued 3,197,403 shares of common stock through the ATM Program that were sold prior to the quarter end at an average price of $11.01 per share, raising $35.2 million of net proceeds after commissions to the sales agents and inclusive of proceeds from the Investment Adviser to ensure that all shares were sold at or above NAV.

On July 31, 2023, the Credit Facility's commitment was increased by $20 million due to the inclusion of a new lender to the facility. The additional commitment increases the Credit Facility's total commitment amount to $386 million.

DISTRIBUTIONS

During the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, we declared distributions of $0.3025 and $0.8775 per share for total distributions of $15.4 million and $42.4 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, we declared distributions of $0.285 and $0.855 per share for total distributions of $11.8 million and $34.1 million, respectively. We monitor available net investment income to determine if a return of capital for tax purposes may occur for the fiscal year. To the extent our taxable earnings fall below the total amount of our distributions for any given fiscal year, stockholders will be notified of the portion of those distributions deemed to be a tax return of capital.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company makes available on its website its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and stockholders may find such report on its website at www.pennantpark.com.

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) September 30, 2022 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost— $816,166 and $882,570, respectively) $ 814,608 $ 893,249 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost— $324,267 and $294,787, respectively) 290,657 271,005 Total investments (cost— $1,140,433 and $1,177,357, respectively) 1,105,265 1,164,254 Cash and cash equivalents (cost— $59,092 and $47,916, respectively) 59,092 47,880 Interest receivable 10,005 7,543 Receivable for investments sold 7,352 3,441 Distributions receivable 692 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 817 748 Total assets 1,183,223 1,223,866 Liabilities Distributions payable 5,499 4,308 Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost— $64,400 and $169,654, respectively) 63,917 167,563 2023 Notes payable, at fair value (par—$76,219 and $97,006, respectively) 79,260 96,812 2026 Notes payable, net (par—$185,000) 182,860 182,276 2031 Asset-Backed Debt, net (par—$228,000) 226,601 226,128 Interest payable on debt 6,138 8,163 Base management fee payable 2,840 3,027 Incentive fee payable 4,625 3,164 Deferred tax liability 1,640 4,568 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,416 765 Total liabilities 574,796 696,774 Net assets Common stock, 55,537,299 and 45,345,638 shares issued and outstanding, respectively Par value $0.001 per share and 100,000,000 shares authorized 56 45 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 730,528 618,028 Accumulated deficit (122,157 ) (90,981 ) Total net assets $ 608,427 $ 527,092 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,183,223 $ 1,223,866 Net asset value per share $ 10.96 $ 11.62





PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investment income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Interest $ 21,988 $ 16,701 $ 65,440 $ 49,753 Dividend 4,390 577 5,602 1,731 Other income 734 285 1,460 3,795 From non-controlled, affiliated investments: Interest — — — 112 Other income — — — — From controlled, affiliated investments: Interest 8,151 4,228 22,701 10,633 Dividend 2,450 3,938 8,400 10,675 Other Income — — — — Total investment income 37,713 25,729 103,603 76,699 Expenses: Base management fee 2,840 3,062 8,643 8,904 Performance-based incentive fee 4,625 2,576 12,245 8,461 Interest and expenses on debt 9,985 7,369 29,595 20,713 Administrative services expenses 477 144 764 431 General and administrative expenses 1,134 655 2,545 1,964 Expenses before provision for taxes 19,061 13,806 53,792 40,473 Provision for taxes on net investment income 150 100 834 300 Total expenses 19,211 13,906 54,626 40,773 Net investment income 18,502 11,823 48,977 35,926 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and debt: Net realized gain (loss) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (6,065 ) 701 (13,520 ) 10,694 Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments — — — (22,315 ) Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments — — (300 ) — Net realized gain (loss) on investments (6,065 ) 701 (13,820 ) (11,621 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 3,051 (11,204 ) (12,204 ) (12,243 ) Controlled and non-controlled, affiliated investments (4,143 ) (6,431 ) (9,825 ) 8,597 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments — — 2,929 (5,340 ) Debt (appreciation) depreciation (5,752 ) 26 (4,842 ) 1,273 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and debt (6,844 ) (17,609 ) (23,942 ) (7,713 ) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) from investments and debt (12,909 ) (16,908 ) (37,762 ) (19,334 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 5,593 (5,085 ) $ 11,215 16,592 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.11 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.42 Net investment income per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.29 $ 1.02 $ 0.90

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.



PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., or the Company, is a business development company that primarily invests in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle-market credit platform, managing $6.6 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle-market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

