Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



Second Quarter Summary (comparisons to prior-year quarter)

Revenue of $14.4 million, a 50% increase

Gross profit of $7.4 million, a 68% increase

Gross margin of 51.3%, a 560 basis point increase

Net income of $2.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, versus $284,829 and $0.01

Generated EBITDA of $3.7 million, versus $587,024

Cash and investments of $17.4 million with no debt

Began repurchasing shares under the previously announced $2 million share repurchase program.



“Our second quarter results reflect the sustained momentum across our business which contributed to a 50 percent increase in revenue over the prior year and the highest quarterly net income and EBITDA in company history,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy. “The last 6-month and 12-month periods represent the best ever consecutive 6 and 12-month periods in company history. We are excited about the path we are on and our ability to continue to operate at these record setting levels. We are a much better and stronger company today than we were when we last achieved this level of quarterly revenues, profits and cashflows.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $14.4 million, compared to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $9.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential performance was basically flat and reflects the strength of our sales backlog and ongoing customer demand for our solutions while the year-over-year increase was primarily driven by ongoing customer demand and continued progress in our diversification efforts.

Gross profit was $7.4 million, compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter and $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 51.3% of revenues, compared to 53.8% of revenues in the prior quarter and 45.7% of revenues in the prior-year quarter. The sequential decrease is related to product mix while the year-over-year increase reflects higher revenues due to pricing initiatives and greater fixed cost coverage.

Total operating expenses were $4.2 million, compared to $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $4.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is related to the non-recurring realization of an employee payroll tax credit, which more than offset higher employee-related expenses and cost inflation across the business.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A were flat, R&D decreased 29% and depreciation decreased by 12%.

Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023 and $284,829 or $0.01 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

“Our legacy business continues to perform well as E&P’s resume maintenance activity that has been deferred over multiple years as well as new investments being made to increase automation and efficiency and lower emissions,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “We continue to gain traction across our diversification strategy, particularly within the renewable natural gas sector. During the quarter, we installed projects for food and beverage, industrials and landfill customers and continue to grow across the Critical Energy Infrastructure segment. Overall, we believe the business prospects for Profire remain strong over the near and intermediate term and look forward to delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1611675&tp_key=85d887bad9

The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will

register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 1:00 p.m. ET on the same

day through August 24, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10021753

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. However, in recent years, we have completed many installations of our burner-management solutions in other industries that we believe will be applicable as we expand our addressable market over time. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, the Company’s expected revenues from recent acquisitions, the Company’s plans to make internal and external investments, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2023 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Profire Energy, Inc.

Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO & CFO

(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser, Partner

John Beisler, Managing Director

214-872-2710

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

The Following is a tabular presentation of EBITDA, including a reconciliation to net income which the Company believes to be the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure.

EBITDA CALCULATION: 6/30/2023

3 MONTHS Net Income $ 2,857,157 add back net income tax expense $ 634,028 add back net interest expense $ (122,800 ) add back depreciation and amortization $ 285,957 EBITDA Calculated $ 3,654,342 EBITDA MARGIN CALCULATION: EBITDA $ 3,654,342 Divided by total revenue $ 14,443,577 EBITDA Margin 25.3 %





Item 1 Financial Information

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,246,092 $ 7,384,578 Short-term investments 1,896,397 1,154,284 Accounts receivable, net 13,987,743 10,886,145 Inventories, net (note 3) 13,016,192 10,293,980 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4) 2,399,676 2,314,639 Total Current Assets 39,546,100 32,033,626 LONG-TERM ASSETS Long-term investments 7,212,652 7,503,419 Financing lease right-of-use asset 156,943 120,239 Property and equipment, net 10,627,702 10,423,964 Intangible assets, net 1,182,859 1,268,907 Goodwill 2,579,381 2,579,381 Total Long-Term Assets 21,759,537 21,895,910 TOTAL ASSETS $ 61,305,637 $ 53,929,536 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,120,546 $ 2,955,506 Accrued liabilities (note 5) 4,374,628 3,573,994 Current financing lease liability (note 6) 66,229 53,646 Income taxes payable 887,647 205,169 Total Current Liabilities 7,449,050 6,788,315 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 694,429 488,858 Long-term financing lease liability (note 6) 92,511 67,883 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,235,990 7,345,056 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7) Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 52,659,763 issued and 47,574,560 outstanding at June 30, 2023, and 52,143,901 issued and 47,105,771 outstanding at December 31, 2022 52,662 52,144 Treasury stock, at cost (7,394,281 ) (7,336,323 ) Additional paid-in capital 32,514,997 31,737,843 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,976,198 ) (3,294,873 ) Retained earnings 30,872,467 25,425,689 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 53,069,647 46,584,480 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 61,305,637 $ 53,929,536

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (See Note 1) (See Note 1) REVENUES (note 8) Sales of products, net $ 13,602,884 $ 8,860,682 $ 27,231,396 $ 17,739,105 Sales of services, net 840,693 772,465 1,765,643 1,397,182 Total Revenues 14,443,577 9,633,147 28,997,039 19,136,287 COST OF SALES Cost of sales - product 6,270,174 4,530,065 12,244,513 8,912,764 Cost of sales - services 758,958 699,937 1,504,972 1,263,674 Total Cost of Sales 7,029,132 5,230,002 13,749,485 10,176,438 GROSS PROFIT 7,414,445 4,403,145 15,247,554 8,959,849 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 3,792,127 3,786,561 7,840,093 7,178,938 Research and development 258,317 362,197 594,769 670,512 Depreciation and amortization 140,093 159,580 282,981 326,597 Total Operating Expenses 4,190,537 4,308,338 8,717,843 8,176,047 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 3,223,908 94,807 6,529,711 783,802 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of assets 181,343 214,841 234,418 310,683 Other expense (36,866 ) (337 ) (46,423 ) (18,420 ) Interest income 123,654 20,307 181,701 41,852 Interest expense (854 ) (17,612 ) (1,787 ) (18,308 ) Total Other Income 267,277 217,199 367,909 315,807 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,491,185 312,006 6,897,620 1,099,609 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (634,028 ) (27,177 ) (1,450,842 ) (187,619 ) NET INCOME $ 2,857,157 $ 284,829 $ 5,446,778 $ 911,990 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ 278,328 $ (290,291 ) $ 272,804 $ (131,933 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on investments (30,416 ) (134,662 ) 45,871 (421,788 ) Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 247,912 (424,953 ) 318,675 (553,721 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 3,105,069 $ (140,124 ) $ 5,765,453 $ 358,269 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.12 $ 0.02 FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,393,768 47,092,275 47,284,749 47,285,782 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 49,473,080 48,699,208 49,349,488 48,865,186

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 5,446,778 $ 911,990 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 547,996 558,832 Gain on sale of property and equipment (234,418 ) (310,683 ) Bad debt expense 378,753 28,474 Stock awards issued for services 583,493 412,893 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,034,236 ) (877,417 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 682,284 534,456 Inventories (2,662,032 ) (2,097,471 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (51,121 ) (140,352 ) Deferred tax asset/liability 205,571 (408 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (80,409 ) 1,601,376 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,782,659 621,690 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 309,493 412,339 Purchase of investments (405,578 ) (231,032 ) Purchase of property and equipment (607,248 ) (223,215 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (703,333 ) (41,908 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (248,958 ) (93,527 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options 65,335 25,106 Purchase of treasury stock (57,957 ) (1,228,731 ) Principal paid towards lease liability (13,972 ) (19,787 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (255,552 ) (1,316,939 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 37,740 (32,286 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH 861,514 (769,443 ) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 7,384,578 8,188,270 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 8,246,092 $ 7,418,827 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 1,787 $ 1,253 Income taxes $ 576,750 $ 21,000 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses

$ 378,526 $ 212,787

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.



