Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) (the “Company” or “Portman Ridge”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total investment income for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.6 million, an increase of $4.6 million as compared to $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.7 million as compared to $20.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.6 million, an increase of $4.6 million as compared to $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.7 million as compared to $20.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Core investment income 1 , excluding the impact of purchase price accounting, for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.2 million, an increase of $5.5 million as compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.1 million as compared to $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

, excluding the impact of purchase price accounting, for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.2 million, an increase of $5.5 million as compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.1 million as compared to $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net investment income ("NII") for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.9 million ($0.83 per share), an increase of $2.4 million as compared to $5.5 million ($0.57 per share) for the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.6 million as compared to $8.5 million ($0.89 per share) for the first quarter of 2023.

for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.9 million ($0.83 per share), an increase of $2.4 million as compared to $5.5 million ($0.57 per share) for the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.6 million as compared to $8.5 million ($0.89 per share) for the first quarter of 2023. Core net investment income 2 for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.6 million ($0.79 per share), an increase of $2.7 million as compared to $4.9 million ($0.51 per share) for the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.1 million as compared to $7.7 million ($0.80 per share) for the first quarter of 2023.

for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.6 million ($0.79 per share), an increase of $2.7 million as compared to $4.9 million ($0.51 per share) for the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.1 million as compared to $7.7 million ($0.80 per share) for the first quarter of 2023. Total shares repurchased in open market transactions under the Renewed Stock Repurchase Program during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were 27,081 at an aggregate cost of approximately $552 thousand.



Subsequent Events

Declared stockholder distribution of $0.69 per share for the third quarter of 2023, payable on August 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2023. This is a $0.06 per share distribution increase as compared to the third quarter of 2022. Including the distribution subsequent to the announcement of full year 2022 earnings results, total stockholder distributions for 2023 amount to $2.06 per share.



Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Portman Ridge, stated, “Continuing off the back of strong earnings momentum seen in the first quarter of 2023, we are pleased to announce strong financial performance for Portman Ridge in both the second quarter of 2023 and the first half of 2023 overall. Our total investment income, core investment income, and net investment income substantially increased as compared to the same three month and six month periods of last year as we continue to see the impact that rising rates have had in generating incremental revenue from our debt portfolio investments. We believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities that arise from the current market environment by continuing to be selective and resourceful in our investment decision-making. Overall, our strong performance this past quarter has allowed us to declare a dividend of $0.69 per share, marking a $0.06 per share distribution increase as compared to the third quarter of 2022. We believe we remain situated to continue to deliver attractive returns to our shareholders throughout the second half of 2023.”



Selected Financial Highlights

Total investments at fair value as of June 30, 2023 was $510.1 million; when excluding CLO funds, Joint Ventures, and short-term investments, these investments are spread across 27 different industries and 104 different entities with an average par balance per entity of approximately $3.2 million.

as of June 30, 2023 was $510.1 million; when excluding CLO funds, Joint Ventures, and short-term investments, these investments are spread across 27 different industries and 104 different entities with an average par balance per entity of approximately $3.2 million. Weighted average contractual interest rate on our interest earning Debt Securities Portfolio as of June 30, 2023 was approximately 12.2%.

on our interest earning Debt Securities Portfolio as of June 30, 2023 was approximately 12.2%. Non-accruals on debt investments , as of June 30, 2023, were seven debt investments representing 0.8% and 2.6% of the Company’s investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

, as of June 30, 2023, were seven debt investments representing 0.8% and 2.6% of the Company’s investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. Net asset value (“NAV”) for the second quarter of 2023 was $215.0 million ($22.54 per share), a decrease of $10.1 million ($1.02 per share) as compared to $225.1 million ($23.56 per share) for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in NAV was predominately driven by $6.6 million ($0.69 per share) of realized and unrealized losses on the CLO portfolio.

for the second quarter of 2023 was $215.0 million ($22.54 per share), a decrease of $10.1 million ($1.02 per share) as compared to $225.1 million ($23.56 per share) for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in NAV was predominately driven by $6.6 million ($0.69 per share) of realized and unrealized losses on the CLO portfolio. Par value of outstanding borrowings, as of June 30, 2023, was $333.7 million with an asset coverage ratio of total assets to total borrowings of 163%. On a net basis, leverage as of June 30, 2023 was 1.39x3 compared to net leverage of 1.39x3 as of March 31, 2023.



1 Core investment income represents reported total investment income as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, less the impact of purchase price discount accounting in connection with the Garrison Capital Inc. (“GARS”) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (“HCAP”) mergers. Portman Ridge believes presenting core investment income and the related per share amount is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance due to the unique circumstance giving rise to the purchase accounting adjustment. However, core investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for total investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, core investment income should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing Portman Ridge’s financial performance.

2 Core net investment income represents reported total net investment income as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, less the impact of purchase price discount accounting in connection with the GARS and HCAP mergers, while also considering the impact of accretion from these mergers on expenses, such as incentive fees. Portman Ridge believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance due to the unique circumstance giving rise to the purchase accounting adjustment. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for total net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, core net investment income should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing Portman Ridge’s financial performance.

3 Net leverage is calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and (B) NAV. Portman Ridge believes presenting a net leverage ratio is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure because it reflects the Company’s financial condition net of $35.4 million and $46.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. However, the net leverage ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for the regulatory asset coverage ratio and other similar information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, the net leverage ratio should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing Portman Ridge’s financial condition.



Results of Operations

Operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 were as follows:

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total investment income $ 19,626 $ 15,044 $ 39,953 $ 31,988 Total expenses 11,711 9,522 23,509 18,558 Net Investment Income 7,915 5,522 16,444 13,430 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (6,471 ) (13,991 ) (9,556 ) (19,544 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments (4,176 ) 113 (10,136 ) 2,256 Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (164 ) (77 ) 407 (517 ) Net realized and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes (10,811 ) (13,955 ) (19,285 ) (17,805 ) Realized gains (losses) on extinguishments of debt (218 ) - (218 ) - Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ (3,114 ) $ (8,433 ) $ (3,059 ) $ (4,375 ) Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Basic and Diluted: $ (0.33 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.45 ) Net Investment Income Per Common Share: Basic and Diluted: $ 0.83 $ 0.57 $ 1.72 $ 1.39 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Basic and Diluted 9,541,722 9,634,870 9,548,424 9,666,298



Investment Income

The composition of our investment income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was as follows:

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest from investments in debt excluding accretion $ 14,156 $ 9,275 $ 28,261 $ 19,087 Purchase discount accounting 427 1,303 1,469 3,115 PIK Investment Income 966 1,292 2,566 2,674 CLO Income 829 928 1,377 2,562 JV Income 2,329 2,071 4,788 4,179 Service Fees 919 175 1,492 371 Investment Income $ 19,626 15,044 $ 39,953 $ 31,988 Less: Purchase discount accounting $ (427 ) $ (1,303 ) $ (1,469 ) $ (3,115 ) Core Investment Income $ 19,199 $ 13,741 $ 38,484 $ 28,873



Fair Value of Investments

The composition of our investment portfolio as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 at cost and fair value was as follows:

($ in thousands) June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) December 31, 2022 Security Type Cost/Amortized

Cost Fair Value %(4) Cost/Amortized

Cost Fair Value %(4) Senior Secured Loan $ 396,674 $ 376,539 74 $ 435,856 $ 418,722 73 Junior Secured Loan 51,707 37,962 7 65,776 56,400 10 Senior Unsecured Bond 416 43 0 416 43 0 Equity Securities 28,901 20,013 4 28,848 21,905 4 CLO Fund Securities 25,577 12,996 3 34,649 20,453 3 Asset Manager Affiliates(5) 17,791 - - 17,791 - - Joint Ventures 74,878 62,547 12 68,850 58,955 10 Derivatives 31 - - 31 - - Total $ 595,975 $ 510,100 100 % $ 652,217 $ 576,478 100 %

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $333.7 million (par value) of borrowings outstanding at a current weighted average interest rate of 6.7%, of which $108.0 million par value had a fixed rate and $225.7 million par value had a floating rate. This balance was comprised of $78.0 million of outstanding borrowings under the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, $147.7 million of 2018-2 Secured Notes due 2029, and $108.0 million of 4.875% Notes due 2026.

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the fair value of investments and cash were as follows:

($ in thousands) Security Type June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,254 $ 5,148 Restricted Cash 15,192 27,983 Senior Secured Loan 376,539 418,722 Junior Secured Loan 37,962 56,400 Senior Unsecured Bond 43 43 Equity Securities 20,013 21,905 CLO Fund Securities 12,996 20,453 Asset Manager Affiliates - - Joint Ventures 62,547 58,955 Derivatives - - Total $ 545,546 $ 609,609



As of June 30, 2023, the Company had unrestricted cash of $20.3 million and restricted cash of $15.2 million. This compares to unrestricted cash of $11.9 million and restricted cash of $34.2 million as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $37.0 million of available borrowing capacity under the Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, and no remaining borrowing capacity under the 2018-2 Secured Notes.

Interest Rate Risk

The Company’s investment income is affected by fluctuations in various interest rates, including LIBOR, SOFR and prime rates.

As of June 30, 2023, approximately 90.9% of our Debt Securities Portfolio at par value were either floating rate with a spread to an interest rate index such as LIBOR, SOFR or the prime rate. 79.5% of these floating rate loans contain floors ranging between 0.50% and 2.00%. We generally expect that future portfolio investments will predominately be floating rate investments.

In periods of rising or lowering interest rates, the cost of the portion of debt associated with the 4.875% Notes Due 2026 would remain the same, given that this debt is at a fixed rate, while the interest rate on borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility would fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

Generally, the Company would expect that an increase in the base rate index for floating rate investment assets would increase gross investment income and a decrease in the base rate index for such assets would decrease gross investment income (in either case, such increase/decrease may be limited by interest rate floors/minimums for certain investment assets).

Impact on net investment income from

a change in interest rates at: ($ in thousands) 1% 2% 3% Increase in interest rate $ 1,797 $ 3,594 $ 5,392 Decrease in interest rate $ (1,797 ) $ (3,594 ) $ (5,392 )



Conference Call and Webcast

We will hold a conference call on August 10, 2023, at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss our second quarter 2023 financial results. To access the call, stockholders, prospective stockholders and analysts should dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 3296365.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company’s website www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations. The webcast can also be accessed by clicking the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fx5skorp. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

About BC Partners Advisors L.P. and BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm with over €40 billion of assets under management in private equity, private credit and real estate strategies. Established in 1986, BC Partners has played an active role in developing the European buyout market for three decades. Today, BC Partners executives operate across markets as an integrated team through the firm's offices in North America and Europe. Since inception, BC Partners has completed 117 private equity investments in companies with a total enterprise value of €149 billion and is currently investing its eleventh private equity fund. For more information, please visit www.bcpartners.com.

BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017 and has pursued a strategy focused on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment and across sectors, leveraging the deal sourcing and infrastructure made available from BC Partners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The matters discussed in this press release, as well as in future oral and written statements by management of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, that are forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and include, but are not limited to, projected financial performance, expected development of the business, plans and expectations about future investments and the future liquidity of the Company. We generally identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “outlook”, “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

Important assumptions include our ability to originate new investments, and achieve certain margins and levels of profitability, the availability of additional capital, and the ability to maintain certain debt to asset ratios. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (2) expected synergies and savings associated with. merger transactions effectuated by the Company; (3) the ability of the Company and/or its adviser to implement its business strategy; (4) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (5) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including but not limited to the impact of inflation; (6) the impact of increased competition; (7) business prospects and the prospects of the Company’s portfolio companies; (8) contractual arrangements with third parties; (9) any future financings by the Company; (10) the ability of Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (11) the Company’s ability to fund any unfunded commitments; (12) any future distributions by the Company; (13) changes in regional or national economic conditions, including but not limited to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on the industries in which we invest; and(14) other changes in the conditions of the industries in which we invest and other factors enumerated in our filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the SEC.

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (amortized cost: 2023 - $465,608; 2022 - $518,699) $ 422,072 $ 483,698 Non-controlled affiliated investments (amortized cost: 2023 - $72,325; 2022 - $75,196) 71,411 73,827 Controlled affiliated investments (cost: 2023 - $58,042; 2022 - $58,322) 16,617 18,953 Total Investments at Fair Value (cost: 2023 - $595,975; 2022 - $652,217) $ 510,100 $ 576,478 Cash and cash equivalents 20,254 5,148 Restricted cash 15,192 27,983 Interest receivable 5,245 4,828 Receivable for unsettled trades 1,755 1,395 Due from affiliates 1,896 930 Other assets 2,802 2,724 Total Assets $ 557,244 $ 619,486 LIABILITIES 2018-2 Secured Notes (net of discount of: 2023 - $938; 2022 - $1,226) $ 146,734 $ 176,937 4.875% Notes Due 2026 (net of discount of: 2023 - $1,467; 2022 - $1,704; net of deferred financing costs of: 2023 - $692; 2022 - $818) 105,841 105,478 Great Lakes Portman Ridge Funding LLC Revolving Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of: 2023 - $941; 2022 - $1,107) 77,059 90,893 Payable for unsettled trades 422 1,276 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,988 4,614 Accrued interest payable 3,618 3,722 Due to affiliates 1,021 900 Management and incentive fees payable 3,548 3,543 Total Liabilities $ 342,231 $ 387,363 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 common shares authorized; 9,935,250 issued, and 9,537,236 outstanding at June 30, 2023, and 9,916,856 issued, and 9,581,536 outstanding at December 31, 2022 $ 95 $ 96 Capital in excess of par value 735,808 736,784 Total distributable (loss) earnings (520,890 ) (504,757 ) Total Net Assets $ 215,013 $ 232,123 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 557,244 $ 619,486 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 22.54 $ 24.23





PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 INVESTMENT INCOME Interest income: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ 14,786 $ 10,649 $ 29,632 $ 23,316 Non-controlled affiliated investments 626 857 1,475 1,448 Total interest income $ 15,412 $ 11,506 $ 31,107 $ 24,764 Payment-in-kind income: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments(1) $ 859 $ 1,199 $ 2,386 $ 2,325 Non-controlled affiliated investments 107 73 180 329 Controlled affiliated investments - 20 - 20 Total payment-in-kind income $ 966 $ 1,292 $ 2,566 $ 2,674 Dividend income: Non-controlled affiliated investments $ 1,864 $ 1,005 $ 3,248 $ 1,950 Controlled affiliated investments 465 1,066 1,540 2,229 Total dividend income $ 2,329 $ 2,071 $ 4,788 $ 4,179 Fees and other income: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ 905 $ 175 $ 1,478 $ 371 Non-controlled affiliated investments 14 - 14 - Total fees and other income $ 919 $ 175 $ 1,492 $ 371 Total investment income $ 19,626 $ 15,044 $ 39,953 $ 31,988 EXPENSES Management fees $ 1,869 $ 2,088 $ 3,822 $ 4,223 Performance-based incentive fees 1,680 1,169 3,488 2,847 Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs 6,372 3,889 12,704 7,233 Professional fees 699 879 1,302 1,724 Administrative services expense 659 822 1,330 1,669 Other general and administrative expenses 432 675 863 862 Total expenses $ 11,711 $ 9,522 $ 23,509 $ 18,558 NET INVESTMENT INCOME $ 7,915 $ 5,522 $ 16,444 $ 13,430 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES) ON INVESTMENTS Net realized gains (losses) from investment transactions: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ (5,267 ) $ (14,109 ) $ (8,352 ) $ (17,779 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments (1,124 ) 118 (1,124 ) 330 Controlled affiliated investments (80 ) - (80 ) - Derivatives - - - (2,095 ) Net realized gain (loss) on investments $ (6,471 ) $ (13,991 ) $ (9,556 ) $ (19,544 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ (5,478 ) $ 4,870 $ (8,535 ) $ 5,699 Non-controlled affiliated investments 766 (1,329 ) 455 (1,212 ) Controlled affiliated investments 536 (3,428 ) (2,056 ) (4,673 ) Derivatives - - - 2,442 Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments $ (4,176 ) $ 113 $ (10,136 ) $ 2,256 Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments $ (164 ) $ (77 ) $ 407 $ (517 ) Net realized and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes $ (10,811 ) $ (13,955 ) $ (19,285 ) $ (17,805 ) Realized gains (losses) on extinguishments of debt $ (218 ) $ - $ (218 ) $ - NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ (3,114 ) $ (8,433 ) $ (3,059 ) $ (4,375 ) Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Basic and Diluted: $ (0.33 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.45 ) Net Investment Income Per Common Share: Basic and Diluted: $ 0.83 $ 0.57 $ 1.72 $ 1.39 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—Basic and Diluted 9,541,722 9,634,870 9,548,424 9,666,298