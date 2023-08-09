Osisko Reports Q2 2023 Results

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.

Highlights – Second Quarter of 2023

24,645 GEOs 1 earned, an increase of 11% over the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022 – 22,243);

earned, an increase of 11% over the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022 – 22,243); Revenues from royalties and streams of $60.5 million (Q2 2022 - $51.5 million);

Cash flows generated by operating activities 2 of $47.4 million (Q2 2022 - $35.0 million);

of $47.4 million (Q2 2022 - $35.0 million); Cash margin 3 of $56.2 million or 93% (Q2 2022 – $47.8 million or 93%);

of $56.2 million or 93% (Q2 2022 – $47.8 million or 93%); Net earnings 2 of $18.0 million, $0.10 per basic share (Q2 2022 – $18.1 million, $0.10 per basic share);

of $18.0 million, $0.10 per basic share (Q2 2022 – $18.1 million, $0.10 per basic share); Adjusted earnings 3 of $32.6 million, $0.18 per basic share (Q2 2022 – $25.7 million, $0.14 per basic share);

of $32.6 million, $0.18 per basic share (Q2 2022 – $25.7 million, $0.14 per basic share); Publication of the 2023 Asset Handbook and third edition of the Company’s sustainability report, Growing Responsibly;

Closing of the CSA silver and copper streams by Osisko Bermuda Limited for US$150.0 million;

Amendment of the Gibraltar silver stream for US$10.25 million; and

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share, an increase of 9% over the previous quarter, paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Paul Martin, Interim CEO of Osisko commented: “Despite challenges faced by our operating partners who were temporarily impacted by the wildfires in northern Ontario and Québec, Osisko delivered a solid second quarter. As we head into the second half of the year, we are well positioned to meet our 2023 guidance. Osisko remained very active on the corporate development front in the second quarter, having closed the CSA transaction, including the full copper stream which comes into effect in June 2024, and the announced increase to our silver stream at Taseko’s Gibraltar mine. Following the quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of copper and gold royalties at Hot Chili’s Costa Fuego project”.

Subsequent to June 30, 2023

Closing of the gold and copper royalty investment in relation to the Costa Fuego Project; and

Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per common share payable on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

Q2 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Osisko provides notice of its second quarter 2023 results conference call and webcast details.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

Notes:

(1) Gold Equivalent Ounces



GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces earned by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties are converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue earned by the average gold price for the period.

Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold(i) $1,976 $1,871 $1,932 $1,874 Silver(ii) $24.13 $22.60 $23.31 $23.32 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii) 1.3428 1.2768 1.3477 1.2715

(i) The London Bullion Market Association’s PM price in U.S. dollars. (ii) The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars. (iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) From continuing operations



(3) Non-IFRS Measures



The Corporation has included certain performance measures in this press release that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including (i) cash margin (in dollars and in percentage), (ii) adjusted earnings and (iii) adjusted earnings per share. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. As Osisko’s operations are primarily focused on precious metals, the Corporation presents cash margins and adjusted earnings as it believes that certain investors use this information, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, to evaluate the Corporation’s performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metals mining industry who present results on a similar basis. However, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently.

Cash Margin (in dollars and in percentage of revenues)

Cash margin (in dollars) represents revenues from continuing operations less cost of sales (excluding depletion). Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) represents the cash margin (in dollars) divided by revenues from continuing operations.

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Royalty interests Revenues 39,323 34,583 78,501 69,572 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (205 ) (188 ) (340 ) (282 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 39,118 34,395 78,161 69,290 Depletion (5,610 ) (6,202 ) (12,458 ) (13,057 ) Gross profit 33,508 28,193 65,703 56,233 Stream interests Revenues 21,177 16,962 41,586 32,662 Less: cost of sales (excluding depletion) (4,055 ) (3,568 ) (7,961 ) (6,655 ) Cash margin (in dollars) 17,122 13,394 33,625 26,007 Depletion (7,357 ) (5,649 ) (14,004 ) (10,092 ) Gross profit 9,765 7,745 19,621 15,915 Royalty and stream interests Total cash margin (in dollars) 56,240 47,789 111,786 95,297 Divided by: total revenues 60,500 51,545 120,087 102,234 Cash margin (in percentage of revenues) 93.0 % 92.7 % 93.1 % 93.2 % Total – Gross profit 43,273 35,938 85,324 72,148

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per basic share

Adjusted earnings is defined as: net earnings (loss) adjusted for certain items: foreign exchange gain (loss), impairment of assets (including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates), gains (losses) on disposal of assets, unrealized gain (loss) on investments, share of income (loss) of associates, deferred income tax expense (recovery), transaction costs and other items such as non-cash gains (losses).

Adjusted earnings per basic share is obtained from the adjusted earnings divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Net earnings from continuing operations 17,961 18,059 38,809 34,863 Adjustments: Impairment of royalty interests 6,629 - 6,629 - Expected credit loss on other investments 19,860 384 20,131 904 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 9 (7,593 ) 25 (8,469 ) Unrealized net loss on investments 4,066 5,574 1,969 11,414 Share of (income) loss of associates (19,167 ) 1,078 (13,022 ) (1,526 ) Deferred income tax expense 3,270 8,214 10,730 13,373 Adjusted earnings 32,628 25,716 65,271 50,559 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000’s) 185,302 185,316 184,990 176,182 Adjusted earnings per basic share 0.18 0.14 0.35 0.29

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this press release, forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact, that address, without limitation, future events, production estimates of Osisko’s assets (including increase of production), timely developments of mining properties over which Osisko has royalties, streams, offtakes and investments, management’s expectations regarding Osisko’s growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, production costs, carrying value of assets, ability to continue to pay dividend, requirements for additional capital, business prospects and opportunities future demand for and fluctuation of prices of commodities (including outlook on gold, silver, diamonds, other commodities) currency markets and general market conditions. In addition, statements and estimates (including data in tables) relating to mineral reserves and resources and gold equivalent ounces are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond the control of Osisko, and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, without limitation, (i) with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; risks related to: (a) the operators of the properties, (b) timely development, permitting, construction, commencement of production, ramp-up (including operating and technical challenges), (c) differences in rate and timing of production from resource estimates or production forecasts by operators, (d) differences in conversion rate from resources to reserves and ability to replace resources, (e) the unfavorable outcome of any challenges or litigation relating title, permit or license, (f) hazards and uncertainty associated with the business of exploring, development and mining including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest or other uninsured risks; with respect to external factors: (a) fluctuations in the prices of the commodities that drive royalties, streams, offtakes and investments held by Osisko, (b) fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, (c) regulatory changes by national and local governments, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held, (d) continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, and (e) responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such response and the potential impact of COVID-19 on Osisko’s business, operations and financial condition; with respect to internal factors: (a) business opportunities that may or not become available to, or are pursued by Osisko or (b) the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the absence of significant change in the Corporation’s ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its Passive Foreign Investment Company ("PFIC”) status; the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended and, with respect to properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest, (i) the ongoing operation of the properties by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice and with public disclosure (including forecast of production), (ii) the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties (including expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production), (iii) no adverse development in respect of any significant property, (iv) that statements and estimates relating to mineral reserves and resources by owners and operators are accurate and (v) the implementation of an adequate plan for integration of acquired assets.

For additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov which also provides additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Osisko cautions that the foregoing list of risk and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Osisko believes that the assumptions reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate as actual results and prospective events could materially differ from those anticipated such the forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements included in this press release are not guarantee of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Osisko undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Balance Sheets As at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 70,033 90,548 Short-term investments 3,732 - Amounts receivable 5,505 11,700 Other assets 4,619 2,546 83,889 104,794 Non-current assets Investments in associates 324,411 319,763 Other investments 116,108 73,504 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,546,181 1,378,253 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 9,335 8,783 2,191,128 1,996,301 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,626 6,825 Dividends payable 11,103 10,121 Lease liabilities 1,112 921 18,841 17,867 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 7,420 6,701 Long-term debt 319,650 147,950 Deferred income taxes 97,120 86,572 443,031 259,090 Equity Share capital 2,092,786 2,076,070 Contributed surplus 76,029 77,295 Accumulated other comprehensive income 26,963 47,435 Deficit (447,681 ) (463,589 ) 1,748,097 1,737,211 2,191,128 1,996,301

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Consolidated Statements of Income For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Revenues 60,500 51,545 120,087 102,234 Cost of sales (4,260 ) (3,756 ) (8,301 ) (6,937 ) Depletion (12,967 ) (11,851 ) (26,462 ) (23,149 ) Gross profit 43,273 35,938 85,324 72,148 Other operating expenses General and administrative (7,308 ) (4,940 ) (13,517 ) (9,776 ) Business development (1,297 ) (1,260 ) (2,793 ) (2,681 ) Impairment of royalty interests (6,629 ) - (6,629 ) - Operating income 28,039 29,738 62,385 59,691 Interest income 2,170 1,858 4,233 2,966 Finance costs (3,445 ) (5,543 ) (6,315 ) (11,469 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (172 ) 7,711 (153 ) 8,529 Share of income (loss) of associates 19,167 (1,078 ) 13,022 1,526 Other losses, net (23,926 ) (5,958 ) (22,100 ) (12,318 ) Earnings before income taxes 21,833 26,728 51,072 48,925 Income tax expense (3,872 ) (8,669 ) (12,263 ) (14,062 ) Net earnings from continuing operations 17,961 18,059 38,809 34,863 Net loss from discontinued operations - (1,487 ) - (23,820 ) Net earnings 17,961 16,572 38,809 11,043 Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s shareholders 17,961 17,159 38,809 17,485 Non-controlling interests - (587 ) - (6,442 )