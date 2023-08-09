Party City Holdco investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; October 2, 2023 deadline.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Party City Holdco Inc. (“Party City” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRTY; OTC: PRTYQ ) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Party City securities between November 8, 2022 and June 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

On January 17, 2023, Party City suddenly filed for bankruptcy, revealing the Company's ongoing lack of funds, the necessity for loans beyond available credit lines, and the struggle to secure lenders for these loans.

Then, on June 9, 2023, Party City made public that its auditing firm had resigned due to a disagreement regarding the Company's choice to exclude a "going concern" warning from its Q3 2022 financial report. This warning would have alerted investors to the potential risk of Party City's ability to continue its operations. Additionally, the Company acknowledged a "material weakness in internal control over financial reporting" during the third quarter of 2022.

Consequently, these revelations led to substantial losses for investors.

The class action lawsuit argues that during the defined Class Period, the Defendants either presented false or misleading statements or omitted significant negative information about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. More specifically, the Defendants: (1) falsely reassured that the Company had sufficient capital resources for the upcoming year; (2) neglected to mention doubts about the Company's future viability; (3) downplayed the extent of the Company's existing financial problems; (4) failed to disclose the insufficiency of current credit facilities and the inability to obtain normal business loans; (5) omitted details about a significant weakness in internal financial controls; and (6) consequently, the Defendants' optimistic statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were substantially misleading and lacked reasonable foundation throughout the relevant time period.

