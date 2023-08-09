SANUWAVE Will Host a Live Conference Call on August 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM (EDT) to Present Its Q2 2023 Financial Results

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, will host a live conference call on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8:30AM (EDT) to present its Q2 2023 financial results.

Telephone access to the call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-0784 or 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID number: 13740603

OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13732361&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Participants can use the guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.

A replay will be made available through August 25, 2023:

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13740603

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations and constraints and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

CONTACT:

Investors@Sanuwave.com