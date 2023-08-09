Aristocrat Group (OTC: ASCC) RWB VODKA Now Available for Sale in 46 States

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aristocrat Group of Houston, TX has begun sales of RWB VODKA in 46 STATES.

We are proud to announce that RWB VODKA is now available nationally. RWB Vodka is currently distilled and bottled in Texas and is now available online in 46 States, CEO Derek Sisson, “We will continue to market and grow brands that are affordable, award winning and present superior taste and quality.”

Aristocrat Group is a Marine Corps veteran operated company. “Through Integrity, Passion and support of our customers we build our base.” Derek K. Sisson, Founder.

RWB VODKA is proudly made in Texas, USA with the finest American local ingredients to offer one the cleanest, smoothest, and best tasting Vodkas made. This Vodka is dedicated to the same pride and craftsmanship that made this country great.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT GROUP

ARISTOCRAT GROUP plans to add a large portfolio of beer and distilled spirits.

Notice regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: this news release contains forward-looking information within the meanings of Section 27aof the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that including the words "believes, "expects," anticipate", or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.