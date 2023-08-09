VSAT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into Viasat, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) focused on whether Viasat and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.



If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Viasat investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-viasat-inc-investigation-vsat.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

THE COMPANY: Viasat provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. Viasat’s Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services. On May 1, 2023, Viasat announced “the successful launch of ViaSat-3 Americas aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy,” which purportedly “open[ed] a new chapter in Viasat’s growth.”

THE REVELATION: On July 12, 2023, Viasat revealed that an “event occurred during reflector deployment that may materially impact the performance of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite.” Viasat further disclosed that “[c]ontingency plans are currently being refined” and that “[p]otential options include redeploying satellites from Viasat’s extensive fleet to optimize global coverage, and/or reallocating a subsequent ViaSat-3 class satellite to provide additional Americas bandwidth.” Following this news, the price of Viasat stock declined by nearly 29%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com