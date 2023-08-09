SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating CVNA, DNA, NLTX, and PEGA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Carvana Co., Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law.



Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Carvana Co. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. According to a recently filed shareholder complaint, officers and directors of Carvana failed to follow state vehicle registration and title regulations, then sold billions worth of Carvana stock before the public learned of the severity of the company's problems.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is continuing to investigate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. If you own Ginkgo Bioworks shares or previously owned Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares prior to their conversion to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., you may have standing for shareholder recovery.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on July 24, 2023, Judge William G. Young of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued an order denying the defendants' motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Pegasystems Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov is investigating Pegasystems regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders.

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

