White Earth Nation Launches Medical Cannabis Program & Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

MAHNOMEN, Minn., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waabigwan Mashkiki, a Native American cannabis manufacturing plant in Mahnomen opened early August, and has become one of the first dispensaries to legally sell Adult-Use marijuana in Minnesota. Adult-Use cannabis sales are open to anyone 21 years of age or older.



The dispensary is located in Mahnomen near Shooting Star Casino. For more information about location, a menu of products and hours of operation, go to www.waabigwan.com.

Owned by White Earth Nation, Waabigwan Mashkiki is the dispensary selling cannabis products produced in a state-of-the-art, $10 million growing facility designed by experts in the field of cannabis production. The plant has been in operation for two years, growing medical cannabis, but has always had its eye on preparing for the eventuality of legalized Adult-Use.

“Others were racing to the market to capitalize on this unique time in Minnesota history,” Alexander Oxendine, General Manager of Waabigwan Mashkiki, said. “We have been preparing for this day for years. Because of our location, dedication to excellence, and unique and proven growing and processing practices, our product is simply better.”

Waabigwan Mashkiki is led by Alexander Oxendine, an own descendent of the tribe, who honed his craft in the leading growing centers of California, and understands the quality and “flavor of the flower.” All bud is hand-selected by experts and slow grown over a nine-week period instead of the typical eight weeks used by other growing centers.

“Our plant combines the latest science and production techniques with traditional Ojibwe practices that respect connections with all living things,” Chairman Fairbanks said. “The result is high-quality products that are manufactured responsibly.”

Waabigwan Mashkiki currently offers eight unique strains, artfully grown to provide unique potential benefits. For detailed information about the Waabigwan Mashkiki products available please visit our website at www.waabigwan.com.

The launch of both Adult-Use and medicinal cannabis is a significant milestone for the White Earth Nation, marking a new chapter in the Tribe’s commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare options to its people.

“Our teams have been working diligently to prepare for this launch, and we’re excited to provide a safe and controlled environment for cannabis access,” Tom Lavoy, Interim Executive Director, said. “This endeavor aligns with our tribal sovereignty and self-determination, offering a new avenue of relief for many health conditions recognized under White Earth Nation Medicinal & Adult-Use Cannabis Codes.”

A Grand Opening event is being planned with details to come. You can visit www.waabigwan.com for more information on that event and all of the other exciting things happening at Waabigwan Mashkiki.

