Earthen Plasters Market Poised to Reach USD 103 Million by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 3.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Earthen Plasters Market size is expected to grow from USD 86 million in 2021 to USD 103 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The driving factors for the earthen plasters market is the advantages of clay plasters over other natural plasters, the growth in industrial, commercial & residential construction activities. This driving factor is boosting the demand for earthen plasters industry.

List of Key Players in Earthen Plasters Market:

American Clay Enterprises LLC (US) Clayworks (India) Claytech Baustoffe Aus Lehm (UK) Conluto (Germany) Clay.lt (Lithuania) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Earthen Plasters Market:

Drivers: Advantages of clay plasters over other natural plasters Restraints: Sensitivity to water and frost Opportunity: Rise in demand for green buildings Challenges: Lack of awareness towards earthen plasters

Key Findings of the Study:

The Aluminum segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the earthen plasters market during the forecast period. The wall segment holds the largest share in global earthen plasters market in the forecast period. APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global earthen plasters market during the forecast period.

Aluminum is the largest market of earthen plasters with a 28% share, globally. Its rising popularity is likely due to its beneficial properties and increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials. As the construction industry embraces more environmentally conscious practices, aluminum-based earthen plasters are expected to play a significant role in meeting these demands and contributing to the industry's sustainable future.

In the earthen plasters market, the wall segment has captured the largest share. This can be attributed to the widespread use of earthen plasters as an eco-friendly and aesthetically appealing option for wall finishes. The segment's growth is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices and the desire for natural and non-toxic materials in building projects. As builders and homeowners seek environmentally responsible solutions, earthen plasters for wall applications have become a favoured choice, contributing significantly to the overall growth of the earthen plasters market.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to dominate the global earthen plasters market, holding the largest market share. This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness and adoption of eco-friendly construction practices in the region. Additionally, the increasing demand for sustainable and natural building materials in APAC countries, such as India, China, and Japan, is driving the market's expansion. With a focus on environmentally responsible building solutions, earthen plasters are poised to witness significant growth and contribute to the region's sustainable development in the construction industry.

