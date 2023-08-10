Decorative Lighting Market to Surpass 54.52 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Evolving Lighting Product Design Concepts Leading to Premiumization

Westford, USA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, growing disposable income levels enable consumers to invest in enhancing their living spaces. As affordability increases, the demand for premium and aesthetically pleasing decorative lighting products expands, propelling decorative lighting market growth.

Integrating smart technologies, such as IoT-enabled lighting and customizable color options, boosts decorative lighting market growth. Consumers seek advanced decorative lighting solutions that offer convenience, energy efficiency, and the ability to create personalized lighting effects.

Light Source Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Technological Advancements

Light source segment is experiencing rapid growth due to technological advancements. Energy-efficient LED and OLED light sources offer enhanced flexibility in design, longer lifespans, and reduced energy consumption. This fuels demand for innovative decorative lighting solutions, positioning the segment as a significant global decorative lighting market driver.

Asia Pacific emerges as a rapid-growing hub for the global decorative lighting market due to booming urbanization, increasing disposable income, and a growing focus on interior aesthetics propelling market expansion. Rising demand for innovative lighting solutions and urban lifestyle upgrades drive the region's significant growth in decorative lighting adoption.

Application Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Diverse Utilization across Various Spaces

Application segment dominates the global decorative lighting market due to its diverse utilization across residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. Increasing emphasis on ambience creation and interior aesthetics fuels demand. The segment's versatility in catering to various environments drives its significant role in market growth.

North America asserts dominance in the global decorative lighting market as a prime consumer base for premium designs. High disposable income, architectural trends, and urbanization fuel demand. Also, a strong emphasis on interior aesthetics and the widespread adoption of innovative lighting solutions contribute to the region's commanding position in the decorative lighting market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the decorative lighting market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Decorative Lighting Market

In 2022, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), a global lighting leader, successfully finalized the acquisition of Fluence. This move bolsters Signify's worldwide agricultural lighting expansion and enhances its presence in the horticultural lighting sector.

Signify recently repurchased 850,000 shares valued at EUR 35.5 million as part of its buyback initiative that commenced on February 24, 2022, and concludes on February 24, 2023. These shares are earmarked for settling responsibilities linked to Signify's employee share schemes and performance-based incentive plans.

In 2022, Acuity Brands Inc. intends to enhance its collaboration with Microsoft to introduce extra functionalities to its lighting controls, building automation offerings, and intelligent lighting solutions.

