Thailand Data Center Market is expected to touch a market size of US$ 1.3 billion by 2028 – Investment Analysis Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report by RationalStat titled “ Thailand Data Centers Market Analysis and Forecast , 2019-2028” assesses the regional market based on type, ownership, organization, end user, and region. A comprehensive report provides a detailed historical market size with a detailed market forecast. The market share analysis, service offerings by leading players, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, future plans and strategies, key end users, potential growth areas, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the Thailand data centers market study.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

Thailand data centers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% in the period of 2019-2028. The country has over 48 million internet users, meaning reliance on digital infrastructure for a rapidly growing society and economy is on the rise, and multiple Chinese and US Cloud providers are gearing up in the country to provide Cloud services to the market.

Thailand offers opportunities to enter the data center market that are highly sought-after by both domestic and foreign investors. Corporate investors, private equity firms, pension and infrastructure funds, and sovereign wealth funds have all contributed a sizable amount of capital to this asset class. Investors interested in this fast-growing sector should consider a number of important tax and legal structuring aspects to optimize their investment value.

Rising data traffic and investment promotion indicate potential growth opportunity

Due to some businesses hosting their data "on-premise," the new colocation developments will be more resistant to the expensive downtime that they currently experience. The rapid increase in investment is expected to be attested to the future growth of the data center market and are therefore securing sizeable land plots that can accommodate the multi-megawatt leasing deals that the likes of Tencent, Amazon, and Microsoft require to operate their Cloud platforms in the country.

In Q1 2022, Bangkok recorded 5 MW of take-up, attributable mainly to public Cloud deployments, whilst the total yearly take-up for 2021 was 14.32 MW which represents a nearly 900% increase on 2020 take-up, which goes some way in outlining the growth trajectory of the market is experiencing now that the hyperscale cloud providers are focusing on the region. Aggregate current supply climbed marginally to 147 MW, with NTT announcing the development of their Bangkok facility.

Future supply growth is characterized by a plan to develop the data center campus by some of the developments taking place in the country:

Etix Everywhere after acquiring the majority stake in Genesis Data Center’s 2.4 MW facility.

Singtel, a Singapore telecommunications provider, has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Thailand’s Gulf Energy and local telco Advanced Info Service (AIS) to develop data centers across the country.

Raimon Land, a top luxury property developer in Thailand, also made a big move to the data center sector after forming a strategic partnership with Nautilus Data Technologies, a US-based data center developer. The partnership allows Raimon Land to provide world-class infrastructure in the country as well as other regional neighbors.

By 2028, the data center market in Thailand is expected to double in size to 100 MW of live capacity, given the hyper-scale Cloud interest in the region. Furthermore, due to the increased emphasis on cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and reliability, it is anticipated that the shift from these company-owned servers inside office buildings towards public Cloud facilities will become more obvious.





Segmental Analysis: Thailand Data Centers Market

Based on end users, the government sector is the major end-user of data centers due to the increasing adoption of e-governance initiatives and the need for secure data storage. The BFSI sector is also a significant end-user due to the increasing adoption of digital banking services.

On the basis of region, Bangkok is the major region in the market due to the presence of large-scale data centers and increasing adoption of cloud-based services.

Competition Analysis: Regional and Local Players Dominate the Market

Due to the presence of many well-established companies in the Thailand data centers sector, there is intense competition. The market is primarily dominated by international players such as Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, and Global Switch.

These companies have a significant presence in Thailand and offer a range of services, including colocation, cloud connectivity, and managed services. They have also established partnerships with local providers to enhance their market reach.

China-based tech companies including Tencent and Huawei tapped into the market early in 2018, followed by Alibaba, which launched its Cloud region late last year with multi-megawatt deployments into colocation facilities across Thailand.

AWS also acquired three plots of land for self-build deployments to the south of the EEC earlier this year strategically located near the cable landings stations at the Laem Chabang Port.

There are also several local data center providers in Thailand, such as CAT Telecom, True IDC, and TCC Technology, which has been investing in building new data centers and expanding their service offerings. These companies have a strong presence in the domestic market and are targeting enterprises, SMBs, and government agencies.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are True IDC, NTT Global Data Centers, SUPERNAP Thailand, STT Global Data Centers Thailand, CSL, Tencent, Huawei, Amazon, IBM Corp, Oracle Corp, Microsoft, and Equinix Inc among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Thailand data centers market on the basis of type, ownership, organization, end user, and region.

Thailand Data Centers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis , By Type Enterprise Data Center Colocation Cloud Data Center Managed Data Center

Thailand Data Centers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis , By Ownership Owned Leased Third-party

Thailand Data Centers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis , By Organization Private/SMEs/MNCs Government/Public Entities

Thailand Data Centers Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis , By End User IT & Telecom BFSI Continue!



