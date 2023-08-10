Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2023 has been published

| Source: Sp Mortgage Bank Plc Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

Espoo, FINLAND

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc  
Stock Exchange Release  
10 August 2023 at 8:00 am (CET +1)  

  

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2023 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2023 has been published.   

The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.  

SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC  

  

Additional information:  

Karri Alameri, Managing Director 
Savings Banks Union Coop  
karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi  
+358 45 656 5250  

Tero Kangas, Managing Director   
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc  
tero.kangas@saastopankki.fi  
+358 50 420 1022  

  

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.  

Attachment


Attachments

Sp Mortgage Bank Plcs Half-Year Report 1 January-30 June 2023