Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2023 has been published

10 August 2023 at 8:00 am (CET +1)  

  

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January-June 2023 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2023 has been published.   

The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.  

  

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC  

  

Additional information:  

Karri Alameri, Managing Director Savings Banks Union Coop  
karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi  
+358 45 656 5250 

Kai Brander, Managing Director  
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc  
kai.brander@saastopankki.fi  
+358 50 384 8220  

  

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.  


