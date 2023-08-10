Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2023 has been published





Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

10 August 2023 at 8:00 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January-June 2023 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2023 has been published.

The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, Managing Director Savings Banks Union Coop

karri.alameri@saastopankki.fi

+358 45 656 5250

Kai Brander, Managing Director

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

kai.brander@saastopankki.fi

+358 50 384 8220

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.





Attachment