Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 29% in Danish kroner and by 30% at constant exchange rates to DKK 107.7 billion in the first six months of 2023

Financial report for the period 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, 10 August 2023

Operating profit increased by 30% in Danish kroner and by 32% at constant exchange rates (CER) to DKK 48.9 billion.

Sales in North America Operations increased by 45% in Danish kroner (44% at CER). Sales in International Operations increased by 14% in Danish kroner (17% at CER).

Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 36% in Danish kroner to DKK 99.0 billion (37% at CER), mainly driven by GLP-1 diabetes sales growth of 49% in Danish kroner (50% at CER) and Obesity care growing by 158% in Danish Kroner to DKK 18.1 billion (157% at CER) . Rare disease sales decreased by 18% in both Danish kroner and CER reflecting a temporary reduction in manufacturing output.

In August 2023, Novo Nordisk announced that semaglutide 2.4 mg statistically significantly reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in the SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial. Further, the phase 3 obesity trials OASIS 1 and STEP HFpEF were successfully completed

For the 2023 outlook, sales and operating profit growth at CER are now expected to be 27-33% and 31-37%, respectively. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner are expected to be 6 and 9 percentage points lower than at CER, respectively.

PROFIT AND LOSS H1 2023 H1 2022 Growth

as reported Growth

at CER* DKK million Net sales 107,667 83,296 29% 30% Operating profit 48,895 37,538 30% 32% Net profit 39,242 27,528 43% N/A Diluted earnings per share (in DKK) 17.41 12.08 44% N/A * CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2022).

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are very pleased with the sales growth in the first half of 2023. The growth is driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments, and we are serving more patients than ever before. The performance in the first six months has enabled us to raise the outlook for the full year. Within R&D, we are very excited about the results from the SELECT trial. Obesity is a serious chronic disease associated with many comorbidities and the results from SELECT demonstrate that comorbidities associated with the condition can be significantly reduced by treating people with semaglutide.

On 10 August 2023 at 13.00 CEST, corresponding to 07.00 am EDT, an earnings call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under ‘Investors’.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 59,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

