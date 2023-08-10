JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January–June 2023

Växjö, Sweden, 10 August 2023 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January–June 2023 today.

Summary of key figures

Order intake MSEK 55.0 (85.2)

Net sales MSEK 87.6 (89.9)

Operating profit MSEK 0.0 (3.5)

Profit after taxes MSEK 0.1 (2.6)

In short

When going back to normal lead times after the global component shortage customers no longer place their orders long in advance, additionally there is an increased caution with new purchases and reduced deployment rates due to uncertainties in the economic outlook. These new conditions have negatively impacted on the results for the period, which is also reflected in half-yearly reports from other leading companies in the industry.

The subsidiary JLT France has seen over 30% higher revenue during the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year.

In May, a 33% stake in JLT's Australian sales partner Control Synergy was acquired, setting the stage for increased growth in Australia and eventually across the APAC region.

Ongoing rollout of JLT Insights™, a Business Intelligence solution (BI) that enables more efficient workflows for customers and minimizes downtime.

Organizational changes aimed at streamlining global operations have been implemented during the period.

The decline in orders is believed to be a result of current economic macro conditions; increased growth and improved profitability are anticipated as target markets recover.

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 pm CET on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

