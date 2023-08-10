Thailand Cloud Computing Services Market is expected to reach US$ 1,018 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of over 15% during 2022-2028, Analysis by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Scope and Report Overview

The Thailand cloud computing services market is estimated at US$ 440 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 15% over the forecast period of 2019-2028.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Thailand cloud computing services market has been analyzed based on market segments, including service model, deployment model, end user, and geography/regions (incl. North Thailand, South Thailand, Eastern Thailand, and Central Thailand,). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2019-2028.

Market intelligence for the Thailand cloud computing services market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the sector. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, and insights, etc.

Thailand Cloud Computing Services Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on service model, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) gaining popularity among software developers and IT teams seeking streamlined application development and deployment processes. This segment is dominating the market as it allows developers to build, deploy, and manage applications without dealing with the complexities of the underlying infrastructure.

Based on deployment model, private segment has significant share of the entire market Larger corporations and government organisations in Thailand frequently chose private cloud solutions, especially when they had high security and compliance requirements.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations.

The Thailand cloud computing services market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The Thailand cloud computing services market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the Thailand cloud computing services market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.









Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Thailand cloud computing services market include,

In 2021, A-HOST, one of the local value-added distributor of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), introduced it’s a-HOST and Oracle Cloud Customer Center in Thailand. The centre is a joint venture between A-HOST and Oracle Thailand, and it is intended to meet the demands of Thai customers interested in cloud services.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the Thailand cloud computing services market growth include Alibaba, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, VMware Inc., True IDC. CAT Telecom, AIS

RationalStat has segmented the Thailand cloud computing services market based on service model, deployment model, end user, and region

Thailand Cloud Computing Services Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Service Model Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Thailand Cloud Computing Services Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Deployment Model Public Private Hybrid

Thailand Cloud Computing Services Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by End User Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT & Telecommunications Government and Public Sector Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Media and Entertainment Healthcare and Life Sciences Others (Education, Travel and Hospitality, and Transportation and Logistics)

Thailand Cloud Computing Services Market Value (US$ Million) and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North Thailand Eastern Thailand Central Thailand South Thailand



Leading Companies and Market Players Alibaba Alphabet Inc. Amazon.com Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. Hewlett Packard Enterprise IBM Corp. Microsoft Corp. Oracle Corp. Salesforce Inc. SAP SE VMware Inc. True IDC CAT Telecom AIS



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

