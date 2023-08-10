No. 9 2023 Q2 EBITDA of DKK 214m on par with expectations

Q2 revenue and EBITDA are in line with our expectations. We confirm our 2023 revenue guidance of DKK 13,500m and EBITDA guidance of DKK 900m.







CEO Jens Andersen says:

"Our Q2 results are on par with our expectations. When adjusted for one-off price effects, the underlying EBITDA was in line with Q2 2022, and the EBITDA margin increased slightly.

Climate & Energy delivered strong growth rates, corresponding to revenue of almost DKK 375m, even though the slowdown in Denmark seen in March continued in Q2. We expect sales of heat pumps in Denmark to pick up when the new subsidy scheme is implemented, which is expected in late Q3.

The measures we introduced in Q1, including cost containment, process improvements and staff reduction, became effective in Q2 and contributed to our Q2 results being in line with expectations.

We confirm our revenue guidance of DKK 13,500m and EBITDA guidance of DKK 900m.”





Q2 key financial messages

Adjusted for one-off price effects, the underlying EBITDA margin improved slightly.

EBITDA of DKK 214m in line with our expectations.

2023 guidance confirmed.





Financial highlights (DKK million) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 Revenue 3,250 3,451 6,906 6,913 EBITDA 214 267 494 548 Cash flow from operating activities 78 -10 179 -212 Financial ratios (%) Organic growth adj. for number of working days -1.0 12.4 2.8 12.9 EBITDA margin 6.6 7.7 7.2 7.9 Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM) 16.3 14.1 16.3 14.1 Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times 1.4 1.1 1.4 1.1 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 20.5 25.5 20.5 25.5





Revenue guidance

We confirm our revenue guidance of DKK 13,500m, corresponding to unchanged adjusted organic growth of approx. 0%.

In the wake of substantial price increases in 2022, we delivered positive growth in H1, whereas we expect negative growth in H2.

Adjusted for price increases, mainly roll-over effects from 2022, we expect negative growth in all main segments, which will only partly be offset by the expected strong growth within Climate & Energy.





EBITDA guidance



We confirm our EBITDA guidance of approx. DKK 900m which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of approx. 6.7%.

We saw substantial positive one-off price effects in 2022. We expect this to normalise in 2023, which means that no major one-off price effects are included in our guidance.





General assumption

Due to the heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, our market outlook is characterised by greater unpredictability.





