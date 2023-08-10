ChildCare Education Institute Launches ADM118: Creating an Operational Budget for a Child Care Center

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, ADM118: Creating an Operational Budget for a Child Care Center.

There are thousands of outstanding child care centers in the United States. Many of them are financially healthy, and some are highly profitable. However, achieving and maintaining financial stability can be a challenge for child care providers.

Center directors, along with owners or board members, are often forced to make difficult choices as the desire to meet specific objectives competes with financial realities. Therefore, before creating a budget, all stakeholders in the center need to identify priorities related to the center′s philosophy, goals around quality, curriculum, and other services. These should drive the budget, not the other way around.

"This course will provide owners and administrators a good sense of why budgets are important, the kinds of expenses child care programs need to cover, and the sources of revenue upon which centers rely for covering costs and for some making a profit," says Leslie Coleman, Education Director for CCEI. "There are many things to consider, and it is vital to work with a team to ensure budget decisions do not impact the program′s mission."

This course defines the purpose of a budget, discusses key aspects of fiscal responsibility, and the process of developing an operating budget. Participants will learn about the types of expenses that are common in child care programs, as well as strategies for increasing revenue and setting budget priorities. This course also provides tips and advice on building a budget team and practical tools, including a budget worksheet and formulas for estimating various budget items.

ADM118: Creating an Operational Budget for a Child Care Center is a three-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information on these courses, as well as CCEI’s entire catalog of 200+ offerings, click here or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

