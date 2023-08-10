RealManage Hires Jeff Fullmer as Chief Commercial Officer

Dallas, TX, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is excited to announce the hiring of Jeff Fullmer as Chief Commercial Officer. With an extensive background in customer-centric sales leadership and development, coupled with a specialization in building organizational capability for accelerated growth and scalability, Jeff Fullmer brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Jeff Fullmer's distinguished career includes significant tenures at industry-leading companies such as IBM and Sabre, where he held notable general management and executive positions. Most recently, he served as the chief revenue officer at TigerConnect, further highlighting his ability to drive revenue and shape strategic growth initiatives. His dynamic leadership style, strategic insight, and deep expertise make him a valuable addition to the RealManage team.

RealManage’s co-founder and CEO, Chris O’Neill, stated, “The incredible growth of our company and the opportunities within our industry allow us to continue adding new capabilities and leadership. I am confident that Jeff will be a fantastic addition to our team.”

In his new role, Jeff Fullmer will be based in RealManage's Plano office and will assume responsibility for the company's sales organization. Jeff's expertise in developing customer relationships and his strategic approach to revenue generation will play a pivotal role in driving RealManage's continued success.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.



GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

