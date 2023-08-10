Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Databook 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Africa & Middle East is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$5,858.4 million in 2023 with an annual increase of 12.6%.

The regions have witnessed significant expansion, recording a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2022 in value terms. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, projecting a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2027, reaching a market size of US$9,297.7 million.

This report offers a comprehensive data-centric analysis, exploring various industry categories and presenting over 50 KPIs at the country level, providing businesses with an in-depth understanding of loyalty market dynamics, size, forecast, and market share statistics.

This title is a bundled offering provides detailed 9 reports, covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:

Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Insight Brief

Egypt Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Israel Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Nigeria Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

South Africa Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Turkey Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

United Arab Emirates Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 936 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

Scope for Each Report

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

Analytics and AI Driven

Normal CRM

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

Software

Services

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

