Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Databook 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in Africa & Middle East is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach US$5,858.4 million in 2023 with an annual increase of 12.6%.
The regions have witnessed significant expansion, recording a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2022 in value terms. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, projecting a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2027, reaching a market size of US$9,297.7 million.
This report offers a comprehensive data-centric analysis, exploring various industry categories and presenting over 50 KPIs at the country level, providing businesses with an in-depth understanding of loyalty market dynamics, size, forecast, and market share statistics.
This title is a bundled offering provides detailed 9 reports, covering regional insights along with data centric analysis at regional and country level:
- Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Africa & Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Insight Brief
- Egypt Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Israel Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Nigeria Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Saudi Arabia Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- South Africa Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- Turkey Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
- United Arab Emirates Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook)
Reasons to buy
- The report on loyalty spend market offers valuable insights and information to businesses. It provides a comprehensive overview, including market size, growth drivers, and trends, enabling businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.
- The report offers a competitive analysis, helping businesses benchmark themselves against competitors, identify strengths and weaknesses, and improve their loyalty program strategies for gaining a competitive advantage.
- Stay up-to-date on the latest trends, such as the popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and increasing consumer awareness of loyalty program benefits, helps businesses stay ahead of the competition and refine their loyalty program strategies.
- Focus on factors like target audience, rewards, benefits, marketing, and communication strategy, the report equips businesses to make informed decisions in developing effective and successful loyalty programs.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|936
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$9.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.2%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Scope for Each Report
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027
- Points programs
- Tier-based programs
- Mission-driven programs
- Spend-based programs
- Gaming programs
- Free perks programs
- Subscription programs
- Community programs
- Refer a friend program
- Paid programs
- Cashback programs
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument
- Others
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
- Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Normal CRM
- Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
- In House
- Third Party Vendor
- Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027
- Software
- Services
Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
- Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
