Global Electric Massager Markets, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028F

The global electric massager market is poised for robust growth up to 2028, driven by growing health and wellbeing concerns, an improved standard of living, and increasing internet accessibility.

As a prominent trend, the use of technologically advanced electric massagers is expected to influence new product launches in the market during the projected period.

Electric massagers offer numerous benefits, such as strengthening the digestive system, increasing skin elasticity, treating chronic pain, and relaxing and decontracting muscles. They also aid women with premenstrual syndrome in achieving better sleep and alleviating its symptoms. The rejuvenating effects of a massage can facilitate body regeneration and promote restful sleep.

Despite occasional high costs, electric massagers excel in delivering massages with minimal effort, making them highly appealing to consumers.

There is a different types of electric massagers that are used on different body parts. For example, customers cannot utilize a massage chair to treat their feet. Massage chairs are mainly used to treat the back and legs. Customers can, however, use more portable handheld massagers to access spaces where larger electric massagers cannot reach. In order to target the muscles that want relief, choosing the correct electric massager is essential. Customers can improve flexibility and reduce swelling and pain from injuries with the right electric massager.



The rising frequency of these stress-related disorders is likely to play an essential role in sustaining the market for electric massagers, including both portable and heavy massage equipment. Companies are constantly looking for new technological innovations. For instance, The InvoSpa Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager massage pillow have eight bidirectional, deep-kneading shiatsu roller balls that replicate human hands, according to users.

This is an electric device with a cord, where the positioning handles house the control panel and the DC power port. It includes three speed and strength settings, inclusive of an infrared heat option, and can be used on both the upper and lower body. It has a 15-minute automatic shutoff. It also includes a carrying case, a charger cord, and a car charger.



Rising Stress Level Will Fuel the Market Growth



Decreased physical activity, hectic lifestyles, and unhealthy eating habits contribute to increased stress-related health problems. According to research, stress contributes to up to 75% to 90% of human disorders.

Global statistics also show that a rising number of people suffer from stress-related physical illnesses such as back pain, headaches, mental health issues, and many eating disorders.

Furthermore, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cirrhosis, and a few other conditions have become frequent because of our fast-paced and sedentary lifestyle. The desire to live a healthy lifestyle drives the expansion of wellness and fitness. As a result of the worldwide acceptance of healthy lifestyle habits, the electric massagers market is predicted to grow rapidly.



Increasing Standards of Living Will Fuel Market Growth



Customers' purchasing power will help them spend more on wellness services as they choose to look and feel well as part of their desire for a better lifestyle. Given their expanding labor force and market potential, these countries and emerging markets will likely continue overgrowing.

As the middle class expands and more individuals climb up the ranks, the demand for wellness products and services will grow faster. Leading businesses are already pursuing this potential by launching or purchasing new formats, such as on-demand at-home services, which have become more affordable and convenient, making them more accessible to the middle class. As a result, the use of electric massagers is increasing and is expected to rise continuously.



Increasing Penetration of the Internet Will Fuel the Market Growth



Electric massagers are becoming more popular as the internet and smartphone gadgets become more globally available. Furthermore, mobile data is becoming more widely available.

As internet penetration rises, the number of social media users is equally complimented. For instance, in 2022, 69% of the world's population, or 4.9 billion people, are actively using the Internet. Trends show that internet users grow at a 4% annual rate, suggesting that around 196 million new people access the internet each year.

Given this, most of the prominent companies in the electric massagers market plan to promote their products and services on these social media channels. However, the beauty sector has expanded recently, which many attribute to a broader generational trend of attention to physical well-being. This, in turn, drives the expansion of the electric massager market.



New Product Launch Will Boost the Market Growth



The electric massager industry is influenced by the changing needs of consumers and the continuous launch of innovative offerings by the market players.

The electric massager market trends include the launching of technologically advanced products by various companies to increase the market share. For instance, in 2022, Korean healthcare device manufacturers launched the Ceragem V6 massager after receiving Class II medical device approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ceragem manufactures thermal massagers and cosmetics. The company offers several distinct models of thermal massagers, including folding, automated, and manual models. In over 70 different countries, Ceragem operates 2,500 product experience centers. The Ceragem V6 is being marketed outside of Korea for the first time.

The heat massager offers the advantages of acupressure, deep tissue massage, stretching, and stone therapy all at once. The device can be used at home because it doesn't require any specialized knowledge to use. Thus, technological advancements and new product launches will boost the electric massagers' market size.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising stress and anxiety levels

Increasing standard of living

Rising concern for well-being

Market Trends & Developments

Increasing penetration of smart phone and internet

Rapid technological advancement

Changing Lifestyle

Increasing awareness of usage in residential sector

Challenges

Availability of alternative products

Low penetration of electric massagers

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global electric massager market.

Medi Mall, Inc. (MedMassager)

Panasonic Corporation

Nureca Limited (Dr Trust)

Omron Corporation

Medisana GmbH

Luraco Technologies

JSB Healthcare

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Zillion Inc.

Nureca Ltd

Report Scope:



Global Electric Massager Market, By Product Type:

Body

Leg & Foot

Neck & Shoulder

Head

Others

Global Electric Massager Market, By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Global Electric Massager Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Multi-Branded

Exclusive Stores

Online

Others

Global Electric Massager Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

