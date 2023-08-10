Understanding Disease Pathology: Growing Rate of Toxicology Research is Driving the Demand for Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

The global PBMC market was valued at USD 216.52 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period. The rise in cell therapies and increased focus on research and development initiatives by governments and private institutions worldwide are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth. Key players in the industry are also increasing their focus on PBMC R&D, which, combined with the growing demand for cell therapies, is projected to provide attractive prospects for market players.

Key Drivers:

The growing rate of toxicology research is driving the demand for PBMC cells to understand the biology and pathology of various diseases. Additionally, PBMCs are essential for clinical research and vaccine development. The increasing usage of PBMCs for cell therapy is another significant driver for market growth, as patients seek alternative cell-based therapies over traditional regenerative medicines. The research on peripheral blood mononuclear cells has shown success in treating fatal diseases such as acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart failure, spinal cord injury, stroke, and wound healing in pre-clinical studies.

Growth in R&D:

The rapid advancements in research and development practices are propelling the market growth, leading to the development of novel cell/gene therapies and medications for the treatment of fatal diseases. Governments of various countries are also providing funds to support ongoing research on peripheral blood mononuclear cells.

Market Segmentation:

The global PBMC market is segmented based on product, application, technique, and source. The product segment includes cryopreserved or frozen PBMC, cultured or fresh PBMC, and peripheral blood mononuclear cell isolation & viability kits. The application segment comprises immunology, hematology, infectious disease, and others (neurology, cell & gene therapies, etc.). Techniques include density gradient centrifugation, leukapheresis, and others (fluorescence-activated cell sorting, magnetic-activated cell sorting, etc.). The source segment is categorized into human and animals.

Report Scope:

The report provides comprehensive data on various aspects of the PBMC market, including market size, forecasts, segmentation, trends, and competitive landscape. It is suitable for supporting internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Market Players:

Major market players in the global PBMC market and profiled in the report include:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Corning Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Biolegend Inc

BioVision Inc

ZEN-Bio Inc

DAPCEL, Inc.

Creative Bioarray

iXCells Biotechnologies USA, LLC

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. KG

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Precision Medicine Group, LLC.

StemExpress, LLC

RayBiotech Life, Inc.

REPROCELL Inc.

Cytologics LLC

BioIVT LLC

Biopredic International

Cell Applications, Inc.

