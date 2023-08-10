Increasing Applications in Various Industries Drives Global Iron Oxide Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iron Oxide Market, By Product Type, By Application, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global iron oxide market size (US$ Billion and Kilo Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Iron oxide is a widely used chemical compound which is composed of iron and oxygen and is also known as ferric oxide. It can be obtained by both natural and synthetic methods. Iron oxide is mainly used as pigment and catalysts for various applications. Iron oxide possesses different physical and chemical properties such as it can absorb Ultra-violet radiations, has great hiding power, paramagnetic in nature and others



Market Dynamics:



The global iron oxide market has witness a surge in market growth in terms of revenue in recent past years, owing to the increasing applications in various end use industries. Manufactures of iron oxide are focusing on research and development of new iron oxide grades, which have a diverse set of applications in different industries. This expected to drive companies for investing in expansion of their product portfolios in future.



On the basis of application, construction segment has accounted for a substantial market share in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing infrastructural activities across the globe. Iron oxides are widely used as coloring agents for different construction materials such as bricks, tiles, aesthetic concrete and terracotta. Moreover, iron oxides are also used as pigments in paint & coating industry. These scenarios are projected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Red Iron Oxide

Yellow Iron Oxide

Black Iron Oxide

Orange Iron Oxide

Brown Iron Oxide

Green Iron Oxide

Other Blends

By Application:

Construction

Coatings

Plastics

Paper

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Nordic

Benelux

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

