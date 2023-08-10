Increasing Applications in Various Industries Drives Global Iron Oxide Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iron Oxide Market, By Product Type, By Application, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global iron oxide market size (US$ Billion and Kilo Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Iron oxide is a widely used chemical compound which is composed of iron and oxygen and is also known as ferric oxide. It can be obtained by both natural and synthetic methods. Iron oxide is mainly used as pigment and catalysts for various applications. Iron oxide possesses different physical and chemical properties such as it can absorb Ultra-violet radiations, has great hiding power, paramagnetic in nature and others
Market Dynamics:
The global iron oxide market has witness a surge in market growth in terms of revenue in recent past years, owing to the increasing applications in various end use industries. Manufactures of iron oxide are focusing on research and development of new iron oxide grades, which have a diverse set of applications in different industries. This expected to drive companies for investing in expansion of their product portfolios in future.
On the basis of application, construction segment has accounted for a substantial market share in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing infrastructural activities across the globe. Iron oxides are widely used as coloring agents for different construction materials such as bricks, tiles, aesthetic concrete and terracotta. Moreover, iron oxides are also used as pigments in paint & coating industry. These scenarios are projected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global iron oxide market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global iron oxide market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global iron oxide manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global iron oxide market
Company Profiles
- LANXESS AG
- Huntsman International LLC
- Cathay Industries
- Toda Kogyo Corporation
- Alabama Pigments Company, LLC
- Jiangsu Yuxing Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.
- Gotcha Pigments
- Shenghua Group Deqing Huayuan, Pigment Co., Ltd.
- Hunan Three-Ring Pigments Co., Ltd.,
- Yaroslavsky Pigment Company
- Tata Pigments Company
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$2.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type:
- Red Iron Oxide
- Yellow Iron Oxide
- Black Iron Oxide
- Orange Iron Oxide
- Brown Iron Oxide
- Green Iron Oxide
- Other Blends
By Application:
- Construction
- Coatings
- Plastics
- Paper
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Russia
- Poland
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4ubq5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment