Global Cotton Pads Market Size to Reach $1,185 Million by 2030 - Growing Demand for Cosmetics and Baby Care Applications Drives Growth

Cotton pads are made by processing raw cotton obtained from cotton farms. These pads are widely used for household applications and body cleansing for newborn babies. It provides better cleaning for babies as these are soft, chemical-free, and free from harmful substances such as alcohol, lint, fragrance, dye, and ink. Cotton pads are ideal for a full-body clean-up and bathing of newborn babies. Moreover, its usage in the application of various cosmetics, it is promoting its demand across the globe.



Market Dynamics:



Cotton pads are derived from 100% organic cellulose that is biodegradable and has a higher tolerance to sunlight. Thus, they are generally used for makeup removal, when bleach or face lotions are applied to the face. Moreover, its long fibers and ability to absorb more oil and other liquids make them well-suited for several other cosmetic applications. For instance, the liquid absorption capacity of 200 gsm cotton pads is around 0.76 as that compared to 200 gsm polypropylene pads, which is 0.5.



Round or square cotton pads are also used for dressing purposes or wound covering after a certain injury. For instance, the use of fine cotton pads in the process of gauze dressing is well-known across the globe. In this type of dressing, the cotton pad is placed above the wound using tape or a gauze strip (bandage) to prevent dust and bacteria from entering the human body.



However, higher costs and one-time usage associated with conventional cotton pads are restricting their demand. Thus, few players have started developing reusable cotton pads from alternative materials such as bamboo, and microfiber. For instance, the ENR047 Cotton Pad produced by an Australia-based manufacturer of natural spill solutions and spill absorbent products, Enertech, is made up of reinforced wood fiber rayon and thus is reusable. As these materials are abundantly available at lower prices, their adoption is expected to hamper the cotton pads market growth over the forecast period.



Company Profiles

CMC Consumer Medical Care GMBH

Cotton Club

Groupe Lemoine

Sanitars

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Sisma P.A

TZMO SA

L&R USA Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

PT Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $760 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1185.07 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type

Round Cotton Pads

Square Cotton Pads

Oval Cotton Pads

By End Use Industry:

Cosmetics

Medical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Kore

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

