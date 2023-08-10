Global Cotton Pads Market Size to Reach $1,185 Million by 2030 - Growing Demand for Cosmetics and Baby Care Applications Drives Growth

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cotton Pads Market, by Product Type by End-use Industry, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of Cotton Pads Market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Million Units) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.
Cotton pads are made by processing raw cotton obtained from cotton farms. These pads are widely used for household applications and body cleansing for newborn babies. It provides better cleaning for babies as these are soft, chemical-free, and free from harmful substances such as alcohol, lint, fragrance, dye, and ink. Cotton pads are ideal for a full-body clean-up and bathing of newborn babies. Moreover, its usage in the application of various cosmetics, it is promoting its demand across the globe.
Market Dynamics:
Cotton pads are derived from 100% organic cellulose that is biodegradable and has a higher tolerance to sunlight. Thus, they are generally used for makeup removal, when bleach or face lotions are applied to the face. Moreover, its long fibers and ability to absorb more oil and other liquids make them well-suited for several other cosmetic applications. For instance, the liquid absorption capacity of 200 gsm cotton pads is around 0.76 as that compared to 200 gsm polypropylene pads, which is 0.5.
Round or square cotton pads are also used for dressing purposes or wound covering after a certain injury. For instance, the use of fine cotton pads in the process of gauze dressing is well-known across the globe. In this type of dressing, the cotton pad is placed above the wound using tape or a gauze strip (bandage) to prevent dust and bacteria from entering the human body.
However, higher costs and one-time usage associated with conventional cotton pads are restricting their demand. Thus, few players have started developing reusable cotton pads from alternative materials such as bamboo, and microfiber. For instance, the ENR047 Cotton Pad produced by an Australia-based manufacturer of natural spill solutions and spill absorbent products, Enertech, is made up of reinforced wood fiber rayon and thus is reusable. As these materials are abundantly available at lower prices, their adoption is expected to hamper the cotton pads market growth over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the Global Cotton Pads Market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global cotton pads market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, cotton pad manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cotton pads market
Company Profiles
- CMC Consumer Medical Care GMBH
- Cotton Club
- Groupe Lemoine
- Sanitars
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Sisma P.A
- TZMO SA
- L&R USA Inc.
- Unicharm Corporation
- PT Cottonindo Ariesta Tbk
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|157
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$760 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1185.07 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type
- Round Cotton Pads
- Square Cotton Pads
- Oval Cotton Pads
By End Use Industry:
- Cosmetics
- Medical
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hypermarket/Supermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Kore
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rkw2o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment