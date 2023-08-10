Global Ophthalmology Market - Refractive Disorders Commanded the Largest Market Share

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmology Market by Diseases (Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Cataract, Glaucoma), Product Type (Drugs, Equipment, Prescription Glasses & Lens), End User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the ophthalmology market and its projected growth from 2023 to 2030. The market size was estimated at USD 56.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 93.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

Ophthalmology encompasses the study of medicines and surgeries related to the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders. The market has witnessed significant developments in cataract, refractive, and glaucoma surgeries in recent years. Factors such as an increase in well-equipped healthcare infrastructure, drug approvals, rising prevalence of eye disorders, and growing awareness among the population are driving market growth. However, the high cost of ophthalmologic treatments due to increasing prices of ophthalmologic treatment devices and technological advances may limit market growth.

The market is segmented based on diseases, product type, end-users, and regions:

Diseases: The market is studied for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Cataract, Glaucoma, Inflammatory Diseases, and Refractive Disorders. Refractive Disorders commanded the largest market share of 35.32% in 2022, followed by Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Product Type: The market is studied for Drugs, Equipment, Prescription Glasses & Lens, and Software. Among these, Prescription Glasses & Lens commanded the largest market share of 51.58% in 2022, followed by Drugs. End User: The market is studied for Healthcare Service Providers, Hospitals, Medical Institutes, and Research Organizations. Hospitals commanded the largest market share of 34.34% in 2022, followed by Healthcare Service Providers. Region: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest market share of 48.68% in 2022, followed by Americas.

The report also provides insights into the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Some of the key drivers include the rising prevalence of eye disorders, increasing adoption of prescription glasses and lenses, and the presence of well-equipped healthcare infrastructure and increasing drug approvals. The market may face challenges such as the high cost of ophthalmologic treatments. However, emerging research activities of ophthalmology treatments and availability of grants, along with technological integrations in ophthalmology, provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The report also includes a market share analysis, competitive assessment & intelligence, and product development & innovation insights. It answers key questions about the market size, forecast, investment opportunities, technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market share of leading vendors, and suitable strategic moves for entering the global ophthalmology market.

The leading companies mentioned in the report include AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apotex Inc., Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, CooperVision, Inc., EssilorLuxottica S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GenSight Biologics S.A., Glaukos Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $59.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $93.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Overall, the report provides comprehensive insights into the global ophthalmology market and its growth prospects, making it a valuable resource for investors, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals seeking information about the ophthalmology market and its trends.



