Spain Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Databook 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

The loyalty market in Spain is on track to experience significant growth, with an expected annual increase of 12.5%, reaching a value of US$3,358.3 million in 2023.

Over the past four years, the loyalty market in Spain has demonstrated strong performance, recording a notable CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2022. The forecast period is expected to continue this positive trend, with an estimated CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2027, projecting substantial growth of the loyalty market from US$2,985.1 million in 2022 to US$5,294.5 million by 2027.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed and data-centric analysis of the loyalty market, covering various industry categories and providing over 50 key performance indicators at the country level.

Utilizing industry best practices and an unbiased approach, the report provides valuable insights into the loyalty market's dynamics, size, forecast, and market share statistics in Spain.

The report offers valuable insights into the Spain loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and emerging trends. Businesses can use this information to make informed decisions regarding their loyalty program strategies.

The competitive analysis provided allows businesses to benchmark themselves against their competitors, identifying areas of improvement and gaining a competitive edge.

Staying updated on the latest trends, such as mobile-based loyalty programs and consumer awareness, helps businesses stay ahead of the competition and refine their loyalty program strategies.

With a comprehensive overview of the key factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, rewards, benefits, and communication strategy, businesses can create effective and successful loyalty programs.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Spain

Spain Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Spain

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

Analytics and AI Driven

Normal CRM

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

Software

Services

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

