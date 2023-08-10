Spain Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Databook 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in Spain is on track to experience significant growth, with an expected annual increase of 12.5%, reaching a value of US$3,358.3 million in 2023.

Over the past four years, the loyalty market in Spain has demonstrated strong performance, recording a notable CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2022. The forecast period is expected to continue this positive trend, with an estimated CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2027, projecting substantial growth of the loyalty market from US$2,985.1 million in 2022 to US$5,294.5 million by 2027.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed and data-centric analysis of the loyalty market, covering various industry categories and providing over 50 key performance indicators at the country level.

Utilizing industry best practices and an unbiased approach, the report provides valuable insights into the loyalty market's dynamics, size, forecast, and market share statistics in Spain.

Reasons to buy

  • The report offers valuable insights into the Spain loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and emerging trends. Businesses can use this information to make informed decisions regarding their loyalty program strategies.
  • The competitive analysis provided allows businesses to benchmark themselves against their competitors, identifying areas of improvement and gaining a competitive edge.
  • Staying updated on the latest trends, such as mobile-based loyalty programs and consumer awareness, helps businesses stay ahead of the competition and refine their loyalty program strategies.
  • With a comprehensive overview of the key factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, rewards, benefits, and communication strategy, businesses can create effective and successful loyalty programs.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages117
Forecast Period2023 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$3.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$5.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.0%
Regions CoveredSpain

Scope

Spain Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Spain

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Normal CRM

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Software
  • Services

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufguc8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Spanish Loyalty Programs Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Loyalty Schemes
                            
                            
                                Retail
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data