Spain Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Databook 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in Spain is on track to experience significant growth, with an expected annual increase of 12.5%, reaching a value of US$3,358.3 million in 2023.
Over the past four years, the loyalty market in Spain has demonstrated strong performance, recording a notable CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2022. The forecast period is expected to continue this positive trend, with an estimated CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2027, projecting substantial growth of the loyalty market from US$2,985.1 million in 2022 to US$5,294.5 million by 2027.
This comprehensive report offers a detailed and data-centric analysis of the loyalty market, covering various industry categories and providing over 50 key performance indicators at the country level.
Utilizing industry best practices and an unbiased approach, the report provides valuable insights into the loyalty market's dynamics, size, forecast, and market share statistics in Spain.
Reasons to buy
- The report offers valuable insights into the Spain loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and emerging trends. Businesses can use this information to make informed decisions regarding their loyalty program strategies.
- The competitive analysis provided allows businesses to benchmark themselves against their competitors, identifying areas of improvement and gaining a competitive edge.
- Staying updated on the latest trends, such as mobile-based loyalty programs and consumer awareness, helps businesses stay ahead of the competition and refine their loyalty program strategies.
- With a comprehensive overview of the key factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, rewards, benefits, and communication strategy, businesses can create effective and successful loyalty programs.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|117
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$5.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.0%
|Regions Covered
|Spain
Scope
Spain Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Ecommerce Spend
- POS Spend
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Spain
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027
- Points programs
- Tier-based programs
- Mission-driven programs
- Spend-based programs
- Gaming programs
- Free perks programs
- Subscription programs
- Community programs
- Refer a friend program
- Paid programs
- Cashback programs
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument
- Others
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
Spain Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Normal CRM
Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
- In House
- Third Party Vendor
Spain Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027
- Software
- Services
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
Spain Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufguc8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment