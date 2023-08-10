Growing Demand for Convenient and Nutritious Snacks Drive the Dehydrated Food Market 2023-2028

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dehydrated Food Market - Growth Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dehydrated food market is poised to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the next five years. Rising consumer interest in boosting immunity through protein-rich diets has led to an upsurge in the sales of freeze-dried meat products, dairy products, and other variants, offering extended shelf life and nutrient retention compared to fresh alternatives.

The increasing applicability of freeze-drying technology for heat-sensitive food items, the growing popularity of freeze-dried pet food, and the adoption of freeze-drying techniques for enhanced preservation and convenient consumption contribute significantly to the market's expansion.

Furthermore, the changing consumer preferences towards vegan and plant-based diets have led to an excessive demand for freeze-dried food products. The extended shelf life of these products allows consumers to purchase in larger quantities, catering to hectic work schedules, unlike fresh food products that require frequent purchases in smaller quantities.

Notably, imports of various forms of freeze-dried vegetables in the United Kingdom (UK) reached approximately GBP 65 million in 2021, highlighting the market's global significance, with North American and European consumers being prominent contributors due to their higher purchasing power. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce in developing economies has granted consumers easy access to dehydrated food products, and innovative startups listing their products on online retail channels further boost the global sales of dehydrated foods.

Dehydrated Food Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Convenient Processed Food Products

The burgeoning snacking culture among consumers has driven the demand for dried foods such as chips, nuts, popcorn, and more. Additionally, the increased shelf life of dehydrated and freeze-dried snack products has fueled their popularity. This trend is observed across different regions, where dehydrated products are witnessing rising consumption and imports. With busy lifestyles and a growing working population, there is a significant demand for convenient processed and packaged dried food items that offer great taste, preserved nutritional content, ease of consumption on-the-go, and simple preparation methods. The increased number of travelers, tourists, campers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts has further propelled the demand for packaged and processed foods manufactured using dehydrating techniques.

North America Holds a Significant Market Share

The consumption of meat and animal-based products is a driving force for the dehydrated food market in North America. Major retailers like Target and Walmart are expanding their offerings of freeze-dried food products, increasing customer awareness and visibility. The vulnerability of British Columbia to earthquakes has led to a surge in demand for emergency survival foods, such as freeze-dried meats, fruits, and vegetables, offered by providers like Total Prepare Canada Inc. In Mexico, the National Health Services' approval for the import of pest and disease-free freeze-dried foods, including seafood, has facilitated the availability of international brands and freeze-dried meat products in the country.

Innovation and Expansion Drive Competition

The dehydrated food market is highly competitive, with a mix of global and regional players vying for prominence. Key strategies include production innovation, partnerships, and expansion initiatives to meet demand and maintain competitiveness. Notably, Sow Good Inc. launched freeze-dried fruit and vegetable snacks and smoothies in June 2021, highlighting shelf stability and nutrient retention of over 97% compared to fresh produce, contributing to reduced food waste.

Key Players in the Market:

The global dehydrated food market is poised for steady growth in the coming years, driven by changing consumer preferences, increasing demand for convenient and nutritious snacks, and the expansion of e-commerce channels. As key players continue to innovate and expand their product offerings, consumers can expect a wide range of dehydrated food choices catering to their preferences and lifestyles.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Van Drunen Farms

European Freeze Dry

Mercer Foods, LLC

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Harmony House Foods Inc.

Mother Earth Products

Tong Garden Co. Ltd.

Nutristore Canada

Augason Farms

Nim's Fruit Crisps Limited.

