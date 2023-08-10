Global Edible Mushroom Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Key Players The Mushroom Company, Monaghan Mushrooms, California Mushroom Farm and Bonduelle

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Mushroom Market Size & Market Share Data, Trend Analysis and Future Growth 2023 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Edible Mushroom market is a part of the larger Fruit and Vegetable market. It consists of various types of mushrooms, including white button, portobello, shiitake, oyster, and morel mushrooms. These mushrooms are used in a wide range of dishes, such as soups, salads, pizzas, and pastas. They are also popular as meat substitutes in vegetarian and vegan dishes. Edible mushrooms are favored by consumers due to their health benefits, such as being low in calories and fat while being high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Additionally, they are considered a sustainable food source as they can be grown in different climates and require minimal resources for production. The Edible Mushroom market is highly competitive, with several companies offering various products.

Market Size Data, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Restraining Factors

This publication provides revised market size data from 2023 to 2030, current trends shaping the Edible Mushroom market, short-term and long-term factors driving the market, competition, and opportunities for businesses. Growth estimates for different types, applications, and segments of the Edible Mushroom market are included to help companies identify winning strategies.

Market Analytics and Outlook by Product Types, Applications, and Other Segments

The report includes an in-depth analysis of various segments of the Edible Mushroom market, such as product types, applications, end-users, technologies, sales channels, and more in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. The research delivers market data and CAGR growth rates at global, regional, and key country levels, considering expected short-term turbulence in the global economy.

Edible Mushroom Market Competition, Intelligence, Key Players, Winning Strategies to 2030

The report identifies winning strategies for companies to increase sales and improve market share. It includes opinions from senior executives from leading companies in the Edible Mushroom market and industry expert predictions on the economic downturn, technological advancements, and customized strategies specific to a product and geography.

Key Companies Analyzed

The report profiles key companies in the Edible Mushroom market, including:

The Mushroom Company

Monaghan Mushrooms

Bonduelle Group

Okechamp S.A

Lutce Holding BV

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc

Scelta Mushrooms BV

Ecolink Baltic

California Mushroom Farm Inc.

What's Included in the Report

Global Edible Mushroom market size and growth projections, 2022-2030

Market size and growth forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America

Market size, share, and CAGR of key products, applications, and other verticals, 2022-2030

Short- and long-term Edible Mushroom market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Insights from Porter's Five Forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry

Latest market news and developments

Key Questions Answered

The report answers key questions such as:

What is the current Edible Mushroom market size at global, regional, and country levels?

What is the market penetration of different types, applications, processes/technologies, and distribution/sales channels of the Edible Mushroom market?

How will the economic slowdown/recession impact Edible Mushroom demand/sales in 2023 and 2024?

How has the global Edible Mushroom market evolved in the past and what will be the future trajectory?

What are the post-COVID changes, impact of inflation, and Russia-Ukraine war on the Edible Mushroom market forecast?

What are the potential regional Edible Mushroom markets to invest in?

What are the key driving factors and opportunities in the industry?

Who are the key players in the Edible Mushroom market and what is the degree of competition/market share?

What is the market structure and competitive intelligence?



