Global CRM Market Growth Analysis: Focus on Customer Engagement, Integration of Analytics and Growing Demand for Social Interaction

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CRM Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market is projected to grow by $54.4 billion between 2022 and 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.16% during this period.

Market Drivers

The growth of the CRM market is attributed to several factors, including:

Increasing adoption of CRM by SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises). Rising adoption of cloud-based CRM offerings. A focus on customer engagement. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into CRM, which is identified as a prime driver for market growth in the coming years. Integration of analytics into CRM. Growing demand for social interaction.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the CRM market, covering the following aspects:

Market sizing and forecasting for the years 2022 to 2027. Trends, growth drivers, and challenges impacting the CRM market. Vendor analysis, including insights on around 25 leading CRM market vendors. Market segmentation based on application (Service and Support CRM, Sales CRM, Marketing CRM Software, E-Commerce Software CRM), deployment (SaaS and On-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

Vendor Analysis

The report includes an in-depth analysis of key CRM market vendors. Some of the notable vendors covered in the report are:

Acoustic LP

Adobe Inc.

Agile CRM Inc.

Concentrix Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

HubSpot Inc.

Koch Industries Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Vtiger Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Zendesk Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Analysis

The report also includes a historical market size analysis from 2017 to 2021, providing insights into the past trends of the CRM market. Additionally, the report presents a five forces analysis, examining factors such as the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat of new entrants and substitutes, and competitive rivalry.

Geographic Segmentation

The CRM market is segmented into five key regions:

North America

Europe

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

South America

Middle East and Africa

For each region, the report provides market size and forecasts, along with a comparison of the different regions.

The "Global CRM Market 2023-2027" report is designed to assist companies in improving their market position by providing valuable insights into the CRM industry, vendor analysis, and upcoming trends and challenges that could influence market growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lbzat

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.