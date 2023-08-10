Global Anchors & Grouts Market 2023-2030 Driven by Increasing Construction Activities and Development of Railway Infrastructure

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anchors & Grouts Market by Product (Cementitious Fixing Anchors & Grouts, Resin Fixing Anchors & Grouts), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anchors & Grouts Market size was estimated at USD 1.89 billion in 2022, USD 2.02 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.52% to reach USD 3.38 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Anchors & Grouts Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Anchors & Grouts Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Cementitious Fixing Anchors & Grouts and Resin Fixing Anchors & Grouts. The Resin Fixing Anchors & Grouts is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential. The Industrial is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing construction activities and development of railway infrastructure

Growing application across of metal fabrication industries

Emergence of epoxy based chemical additives

Restraints

Concerns regarding improper grout mixing and installation

Opportunities

Technological innovation and advancement in the product

Rapid development in the petrochemical plant extensions

Challenges

Stringent regulations for VOC emissions and inadequacy of skilled labor

Companies Mentioned

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Bayshield International Fze

Five Star Products Inc.

Fosroc, Inc.

GANTREX GmbH

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Laticrete International Inc.

MAPEI SpA

MYK Arment Private Limited

Nano Vision (Pvt.) Ltd

Saint-Gobain Weber

Selena Group

Sika AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ey7cd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment