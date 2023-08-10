Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market revenue to cross USD 6.72 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preimplantation genetic testing market size is expected to expand at ~13% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 6.72 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 1.55 billion in the year 2022.The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of newborns with congenital genetic disorders. The embryo is screened for a variety of genetic problems as part of a genetic test prior to implantation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder identified in the United States. About 6,000 newborns with Down syndrome are born in the United States each year. This means that around 1 in 700 babies has Down syndrome.

Other factors that are believed to drive the growth of the preimplantation genetic testing market include the increasing cases of false pregnancies, miscarriages and others. Preimplantation genetic testing is typically used when women want to screen their embryos for problems that could cause treatment to fail again after many miscarriages or failed IVF cycles. This method can also be used to examine embryos for chromosomal problems. In addition, another application of pre-implantation genetic testing, such as tissue typing prior to implantation, is also useful in the detection of various blood disorders, including Wiscott-Aldrich syndrome and sickle cell anemia.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

The preimplantation genetic diagnosis segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Europe to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Neo-Natal Deaths across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Many newborn deaths are related to the genetic deformity. Hence, it is likely to impel the growth of the market. According to UNICEF, 6,400 newborns died every day worldwide in 2021, with a total of 2.3 million infants dying in their first month of life. Likewise, in 2021 there was an average of 18 deaths per 1,000 live births worldwide, making the first month of life the most dangerous for children. Preimplantation genetic diagnosis enables early detection of defective chromosomes and helps prevent congenital genetic deformities in fetuses.

According to the World Health Organization, congenital diseases are the leading cause of 240,000 newborn deaths worldwide each year, occurring within 28 days of birth. Another 170,000 children under the age of five die each year from congenital diseases. Preimplantation genetic testing is used to check chromization during pregnancy. It is therefore to be expected that as the proportion of women of childbearing age increases, the incidence of pregnancies and thus the use of genetic testing will increase. According to the latest spending data, global healthcare spending has increased over the past 20 years, doubling to USD 8 in real terms, 5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP, up from 8.5 percent in 2000. This boom is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding Advancements in Genetic Testing Technologies to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The preimplantation genetic testing market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Technological advancements, such as the introduction of NGS-based PGT, have significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of genetic testing. NGS-based PGT has shown a diagnostic accuracy of over 99% for detecting chromosomal abnormalities in embryos, as reported in a study published in the journal Genetics in Medicine. The increasing demand for ART, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), in North America has driven the growth of the PGT market.

PGT is often performed in conjunction with IVF to select embryos with the desired genetic traits or to identify and avoid embryos with genetic abnormalities, increasing the success rates of IVF procedures. The continuous advancements in genetic testing technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR), have improved the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of PGT. These technological advancements have expanded the application of PGT and increased its adoption in the North American preimplantation genetic testing market. There has been a growing awareness and acceptance of PGT among couples and individuals seeking assisted reproductive technologies. PGT allows for the detection of genetic abnormalities in embryos before implantation, reducing the risk of passing on genetic diseases to offspring. The rising awareness and acceptance of PGT have contributed to its market growth.

Favorable Regulatory Environment to Propel the Growth in the Europe Region

The Europe preimplantation genetic testing market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Europe has a favorable regulatory environment for PGT, with clear guidelines and regulations governing its use. The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) provides guidance on the use of PGT, ensuring ethical and quality standards. The supportive regulatory environment has facilitated the growth of the PGT market in Europe. The European Union's Horizon 2020 program has funded numerous research projects aimed at advancing reproductive technologies, including PGT. These research initiatives have contributed to technological advancements and innovation in the field of PGT in Europe.

Europe has been at the forefront of advancements in genetic testing technologies used in PGT. Technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) have improved the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of PGT. These technological advancements have expanded the application of PGT and increased its adoption in the European market. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chromosomal abnormalities in the population has driven the demand for PGT services in Europe. Couples with a family history of genetic diseases or individuals with a known genetic predisposition are opting for PGT to ensure healthier pregnancies and reduce the risk of passing on genetic disorders.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing, Segmentation by Procedure Type

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Amongst these two segments, the preimplantation genetic diagnosis segment in preimplantation genetic testing market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is due to the high efficiency of preimplantation genetic diagnostics. Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) has been used successfully in couples at high genetic risk and with a known genetic disease.

In addition, thanks to this revolutionary reproductive method, couples now have the opportunity to learn important genetic details about their embryos before beginning a pregnancy. Hemoglobin disorders, thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, fragile Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), also known as PGT-M, can be performed in conjunction with IVF to detect more than 600 rare genetic disorders, including cystic fibrosis and early-stage Alzheimer's.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing, Segmentation by Application

HLA Typing

Aneuploidy Screening

IVF Prognosis

Others

Amongst these four segments, the HLA typing segment in preimplantation genetic testing market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. HLA typing is crucial in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), which is used to treat various hematological disorders, including leukemia and lymphoma. The World Marrow Donor Association reported that over 36,000 HSCT procedures were performed worldwide in 2019, highlighting the need for HLA typing in this field. HLA alleles have been found to be associated with various diseases, including certain cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. HLA typing is extensively used in disease association studies to identify genetic markers and understand the genetic basis of diseases.

The increasing adoption of HLA typing in research and clinical settings for disease associations has contributed to the growth of this segment. HLA typing plays a critical role in organ and stem cell transplantation by assessing the compatibility between the donor and recipient. As the demand for organ and stem cell transplantation continues to rise worldwide, the need for accurate and comprehensive HLA typing has increased, driving the growth of this segment. Autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and celiac disease, are characterized by the immune system attacking the body's own tissues. HLA typing is used in the diagnosis and management of autoimmune diseases, as certain HLA alleles are associated with increased disease susceptibility. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases has driven the demand for HLA typing, supporting the growth of this segment.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing, Segmentation by Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Preimplantation Genetic Testing, Segmentation by Products & Services

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Maket, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Few of the well-known industry leaders in the preimplantation genetic testing market that are profiled by Research Nester are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer LSDX, Abbott, Natera, Inc., Yikon Genomics,, Invitae Corporation, Genea Energy Partners, Inc., Eurfons Genoma Germany GmbH, Genomic Prediction, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market

Eurofins Genoma has launched niPGT-A, a non-invasive pre-implantation genetic aneuploidy screening test. Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A) allows medical professionals to determine the chromosomal composition of in vitro fertilized (IVF) embryos.

LifeView powered by Genomic Prediction announces Ovation Fertility's partnership with Genomic Prediction to license the LIFEView PGT platform for genetic testing. Through this partnership, Ovation patients will have access to the latest technologies and improved clinical care.

