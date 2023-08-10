Spiral Membrane Market Revenue to Cross US$ 16.3 billion, Globally, by 2031 To Rise at a 10.5% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for spiral membrane was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation around US$ 7.3 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a robust 10.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 16.3 billion .



Reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), microfiltration (MF), and nanofiltration (NF) are only a few of the uses for spiral membranes. Spiral membranes' pore diameters span a wide range for various separation characteristics. The filtering process can separate dissolved species of certain sizes while permitting other dissolved components to pass through the membrane with the right membrane selection. Lactose concentration, whey protein concentration, as well as desalination are just a few uses for spiral-wound components.

Global Spiral Membrane Market: Key Players

A limited number of large-scale merchants dominate the majority of the market, which is extremely concentrated. The majority of businesses are heavily spending in thorough research and development, particularly to produce environmentally friendly goods.

The two main tactics used by major firms are product portfolio expansion along with merger and acquisition. The leading companies functioning in the market are DowDuPont, Toray Industries, Hydranautics, LG Water Solutions, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Koch Membrane Systems, Lanxess, Merck Group, Pall Corporation, Pentair, Alfa Laval, Applied Membranes, Aquabio, and Aquatech International.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for spiral membrane are:

On October 27, 2020, M|MBR Systems, LLC (M|MBR), a leading provider of services of flat-sheet membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems, as well as Toray Membrane USA, Inc. (TMUS), a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc. within the United States for spiral-wound membrane manufacturing and the supply of MBR and UF modules, announced a mutually beneficial supply agreement for particular MBR retrofit applications. With an emphasis on modernizing outdated membrane technology, the cooperation would supply inventive MBR solutions to the municipal as well as industrial markets.



In the food and beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and wastewater treatment sectors, spiral membranes are often utilized. The value of the worldwide spiral membrane market is being boosted by the surge in demand for water treatment solutions throughout industries and sectors. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and population growth throughout the world have increased the demand for efficient water treatment techniques. The use of spiral membrane technology as a dependable and effective water treatment method has increased as a result.

Key Findings of Market Report

The polyamide segment led the worldwide spiral membrane market in terms of type in 2022.

In 2022, Asia Pacific held the dominant market share for spiral membranes globally.

In 2022, North America accounted for around 24% of the worldwide market.

In 2022, Europe held a 20% market share.

Market Trends For Spiral Membrane

The polyamide segment led the worldwide spiral membrane market in terms of type in 2022. High separation performance as well as selectivity characteristics of polyamide membranes make it possible to effectively remove salts, pollutants, and impurities from various fluids. They assist remove salt and other dissolved particles from seawater or brackish water and are particularly useful in desalination procedures.

Membranes made of polyamide are renowned for their longevity and strength. These can survive difficult working circumstances, such as temperature changes, high pressures, and chemical exposure. They become trustworthy for continuous operation in demanding applications because of this, which results in cost savings and increased membrane life.

Global Spiral Membrane Regional Market Outlook

In 2022, Asia Pacific held the majority of market share for spiral membranes globally. This is attributed to the quick urbanization and industrialisation of nations like India and China, which is fueling demand for spiral membranes in the food, drug, and water treatment sectors. Government programs emphasizing water management as well as environmental sustainability also support market expansion in the area.

North America has a large industrial sector with a focus on wastewater and water treatment applications, particularly in the United States.

The existence of major companies, technical breakthroughs, and stringent environmental restrictions drive the European market. Spiral membranes are being more widely used in a variety of sectors because to the region's emphasis on environmentally friendly technologies like water reusing and desalination.



Global Spiral Membrane Market Segmentation

Type Polyamide Polysulfone & Polyethersulfone (PS & PES) Fluoropolymers Others (Cellulose acetate, polyethylene & polypropylene (PE & PP) and polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Technology Reverse Osmosis (RO) Nano Filtration (NF) Ultrafiltration (UF) Microfiltration (MF) Others

End-use Water & Wastewater Treatment Desalination Public Utility Water Treatment Wastewater Recycle Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Chemical & Petrochemical Oil & Gas Others (electrical & electronics (E&E), automotive & appliances, and power industries)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





