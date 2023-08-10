Global Aerosol Caps Strategic Business Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Aspire Industries, Clayton, Cobra Plastics, Lindal Group, Precise Packaging and Rackow Polymers

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Caps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Aerosol Caps is estimated at US$354.2 Million in the year 2022 and is projected to reach a size of US$553.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Among the segments analyzed in the report, the Personal Care segment is projected to record a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$158 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Household segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The market research report covers a wide range of applications, analyzing various products in different geographic regions. The report includes three main sections for each product category: recent past, current, and future analysis. These sections detail annual sales figures in US$ thousand from 2022 to 2030, along with the corresponding compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The report also offers a historical review for each product category, covering annual sales in US$ thousand from 2014 to 2021, with CAGR values. Furthermore, the report provides a 16-year perspective, offering a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 in the regions of USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, there is a separate table dedicated solely to the Aerosol Caps market analysis, presenting annual sales figures in US$ thousand from 2014 to 2030.

Regional Insights:

The Aerosol Caps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$115.3 Million by the year 2030, trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets, Japan and Canada are each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.8% CAGR, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Key Competitors:

The report features 34 key competitors in the Aerosol Caps Market, including Aspire Industries, Clayton Corporation, Cobra Plastics, Inc., Global Closure Systems, Lindal Group Holding GmbH, Media Manoeuvre Pvt. Ltd., Mitani Valve Co., Ltd, Plasticap, Precise Packaging, Rackow Polymers Corporation, RPC Group Plc., and Weener Plastics Group BV.

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $354.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $553.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aerosol Caps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





