Technological Advancements in Aircraft Leasing - Cloud-Based Software Solutions and Utilization Tracker for Enhanced Asset Management

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the global aircraft leasing market, including market size, growth trends, key players, and growth opportunities.

Market Overview:

The global aircraft leasing market is projected to grow from $162.50 billion in 2022 to $178.31 billion in 2023, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Despite the challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine war and the lingering impact of COVID-19, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching an estimated value of $247.4 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Technological Advancements:

A key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft leasing market is technological advancements. Major companies in the industry are investing in advanced analytics platforms to maintain their market position. For example, in April 2023, LEASEWORKS, a US-based company offering cloud-based software solutions for aircraft leasing and asset management, launched the LeaseWorks Utilization Tracker. This utilization records software for lessors streamlines the collection of usage records from airlines operating across multiple regions and asset groups. Lessors can ensure compliance by scrutinizing and auditing airline utilization data, comparing aircraft usage patterns to the fleet and regional trends, and tracking aircraft movements by country or city.

Acquisition News:

In October 2021, SMBC Aviation Capital, an Ireland-based aircraft leasing company, acquired Goshawk Management Ltd. for $6.7 billion. This strategic and complementary acquisition expanded SMBC Aviation Capital's ability to provide diverse and innovative solutions to its customers. Additionally, it facilitated the sector's transition to newer technology aircraft. Goshawk Management Ltd., an Ireland-based company, specializes in providing aircraft leasing services.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the aircraft leasing market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report also covers other regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players:

The aircraft leasing market includes major players such as AerCap Holdings N.V., Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation Limited, Aviation Capital Group LLC, BBAM LLC, GE Capital Aviation Services LLC, BBAM Aviation Services Limited, CIT Aerospace International, International Lease Finance Corporation, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd., Nordic Aviation Capital A/S, Avolon Holdings Limited, CIT Aerospace Inc., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company Limited.

The "Aircraft Leasing Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive insights and a complete perspective on the aircraft leasing market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $178.31 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $247.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



