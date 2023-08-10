Premium Chauffeur Service Blacklane to Contribute to the Maybach Foundation and joining the Private Maybach Lunch at Pebble Beach

BERLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blacklane, the premium global chauffeur service, is set to make its mark at the upcoming private Maybach Luncheon. This exclusive event, hosted by Mercedes-Maybach, is organized around the topic of innovation, mentoring, and a discussion about modern technology. This established luncheon and the values stem from the deep history of Wilhelm Maybach who himself was mentored by Gottlieb Daimler, which allowed him to launch a successful career and change the world of mobility. We are reminded to this day of their legacy through amazing cars which bear their names.



This incredible story aligns with Blacklane’s core values of ‘breaking new ground’ as a disruptor in the premium mobility industry, along with the core value of ‘care’ for others and the planet. The private Maybach Lunch will take place at the revered Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge, within the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance event in California, where luminaries from across industries will convene.

Jens Wohltorf, CEO of Blacklane, affirmed, "At Blacklane, our essence lies in providing genuine care to our guests, chauffeurs, employees and the world we live in. This event resonates deeply with our commitment to creating meaningful impact while embracing premium quality. We believe in a future where quality and social responsibility go hand in hand."

Blacklane is proud to be a Bronze Contributor to the Maybach Foundation’s initiatives. That underscores its dedication to fostering enriching conversations and innovative approaches to giving back. At the Maybach event, distinguished guests, including luminaries from the industry, will engage in insightful dialogues, forging connections that transcend traditional boundaries.

The Maybach Luncheon stands as a testament to Blacklane's dedication to responsible premium experiences. "Our pursuit of excellence goes beyond exceptional transportation services; it encompasses a responsibility to the environment and the communities we serve," emphasized Jens Wohltorf. "We strive to redefine the notion of premium travel, infusing it with a sense of purpose."

The CEO Jens Wohltorf and the CFO Ebony Morczinek will represent Blacklane at the event.

About Blacklane:

Blacklane’s global chauffeur service brings peace of mind to travelers moving through a fast-paced world. The crew’s dedication to safety, reliability, and smart technology places Blacklane at the forefront of a new era of stress-free travel. Since 2017, the company has been carbon-neutral, combining a five-star guest experience with care for the planet.

Download a press kit here .

Upgrade your travels on Blacklane’s mobile apps or website .

For further information, please visit:

Mercedes-Maybach: https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/vehicles/mercedes-maybach/

The Maybach Foundation: https://maybach.org

Blacklane: https://www.blacklane.com/en

For Blacklane global media inquiries, please contact:

Blacklane Gmbh

Radmila Palová

press@blacklane.com

+49 157 80 67 4435