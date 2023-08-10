EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 10 AUGUST 2023 AT 12.45
Eezy Plc - Managers Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marleena Bask
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36438/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 270 Unit price: 2.45 EUR
(2): Volume: 730 Unit price: 2.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 2.45 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi