Global Liquid Fertilizer Market 2023-2030: Precision Farming and Protected Agriculture Foster Liquid Fertilizer Market Growth

The Global Liquid Fertilizer Market size was estimated at USD 2.40 billion in 2022, USD 2.55 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.46% to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2030.
In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
- Based on Crop:
- Cereals & Grains (Further categorized into Corn, Rice, and Wheat)
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Cereals & Grains held the largest market share of 40.63% in 2022, followed by Fruits & Vegetables.
- Based on Type:
- Micronutrients
- Nitrogen
- Phosphorous
- Potash
- Nitrogen had the largest market share of 38.52% in 2022, followed by Potash.
- Based on Major Compound:
- Calcium Ammonium Nitrate
- Diammonium Phosphate
- Monoammonium Phosphate
- Potassium Nitrate
- Ultra Ammonium Nitrate
- Urea Ammonium Nitrate
- Calcium Ammonium Nitrate commanded the largest market share of 31.91% in 2022, followed by Potassium Nitrate.
- Based on Production Process:
- Organic
- Synthetic
- Synthetic had the largest market share of 95.29% in 2022, followed by Organic.
- Based on Application:
- Fertigation
- Foliar
- Soil
- Foliar commanded the largest market share of 51.97% in 2022, followed by Fertigation.
Market Dynamics:
- Drivers:
- Growing demand for enhanced high efficiency fertilizers
- Potential growth attributed to ease of use and application of liquid fertilizers
- Rising adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture
- Restraints:
- Relatively high cost of handling and dearth of awareness among farmers
- Opportunities:
- Ongoing need to enhance pasture production
- Robust growth in greenhouse vegetable production
- Challenges:
Market Trends:
- Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
- Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
Porter's Five Forces Analysis:
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Bargaining Power of Customers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Industry Rivalry
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.
Company Portfolio:
- Agrium Inc
- Agroliquid
- Compo Expert Gmbh
- Haifa Chemicals Ltd
- Israel Chemical Ltd. (Icl)
- K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- Kugler Company
- Plant Food Company
- Rural Liquid Fertilizers
- Yara International Asa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|191
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.96 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
